Rana-Miheeka wedding: Bride’s Anamika Khanna ensemble took over 10,000 hours to make. See pics

After vibrant and small Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding day is finally here, and we are sure that like us, you too can’t wait for all the details. Earlier on the day of his wedding, Rana took to his Instagram handle and shared glimpses of the wedding and festivities. The Baahubali actor posed alongside father Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati as the trio beamed at the camera excitedly. Rana captioned the post simply, channeling his inner gushing groom, it simply read, “Ready”.

For the Mehendi ceremony which took place on Friday, Miheeka wore a stunning bright pink Arpita Mehta lehenga, with a heavily embellished sleeveless long jacket, her dark mane cascaded down her shoulders and she wore a thick mathapatti and heavy jhumkas to complete her look.

Rana on the other hand opted for a subtle Kunal Rawal kurta combo with a bandhgala in cream-coloured tones, the pair looked stunning as they posed side by side.

Prior to that, for their Haldi ceremony, Rana wore a white shirt and lungi combo, while Miheeka looked stunning in a yellow Anand Kabra lehenga which she paired with unique sea-inspired jewellery unlike the usual flower ornaments. Miheeka’s jewellery made from cowrie shells was different and also super on trend. Designer Arpita Mehta designed the bride’s haldi ceremony jewellery, and in a statement to Times of India said that, “Miheeka comes with a design background and has been very proactive in deciding her look and she just knew what she wanted. For her Haldi look, we thought of taking the look a notch higher. We incorporated the shell jewellery along with traditional floral jewellery and created something new, which hopefully will be a new trend.”

As for Miheeka’s Haldi makeup, her make-up artist, Tamanna Rooz took to her Instagram and posted, “The look designed for @miheeka for her Haldi function was keeping in mind the playfulness & fun element of the tradition .The entire look was planned to keep things Simple & Fresh!” (sic)

Tamanna also shared photos of the decor of the Mehendi ceremony, she wrote, “The Mehendi celebrations of @miheeka & @ranadaggubati was set in a vibrant gamut of colours. It was a perfectly trendy yet traditional. The entire ceremony was a lively one filled with contagious energy and infectious laughter. The two love birds radiated smiles that ran across their faces as they merrily jumped in the excitement of a glorious future.”

Miheeka’s much anticipated wedding dress has been designed by Anamika Khanna. Talking about the lehenga’s design to TOI, Tamanna said, “Miheeka and her mother Bunty Bajaj both have a really fine and subtle taste and wanted something very elegant for the wedding. We decided to do a cream and gold lehenga with a coral head veil. The lehenga is a hand done zardosi with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta.”

The designer also added that she believes Miheeka’s wedding dress will be a timeless classic, both subtle and elegant, as the bride did not want an outfit that was ‘too loud’. Miheeka’s wedding dress took over 10,000 man-hours to create according to the report.

Given we are still following health and safety norms on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Rana and Miheeka too opted for a restricted ceremony in which only about 30 people were present, including the couple’s direct family and close friends.

