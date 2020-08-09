Rana and Miheeka complement each other in ivory, gold and zardozi. See latest pics

Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj tie the knot in Hyderabad in a close-knit ceremony on August 8, 2020. (Tej Nookala/Reels and Frames via Instagram)

Actor Rana Daggubati has tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad in a close-knit ceremony on Saturday. The first picture of the newly-weds was by actor Ram Charan on Instagram. The wedding saw just 30 guests in attendance. Rana’s father, producer Daggubati Suresh Babu had previously shared that safety precautions would be ensured given the coronavirus pandemic.

Miheeka Bajaj went for a subtle look for the bridal trousseau and was seen in an intricately-embroidered ivory and gold lehenga, paired with a heavily-embroidered red dupatta.

ALSO READ: Bride’s Anamika Khanna ensemble took over 10,000 hours to make

The bride teamed her gorgeous lehenga with a heavy Polki jewellery, along with a mathapatti, nath (nose ring), and kalirey worn with the chuda. Her makeup by celebrity makeup artist Tamanna Rooz comprised a smokey eye makeup, while the rest was kept dewy and simple. Her hair was tied back into a neat bun.

According to a Times of India report, Miheeka’s wedding lehenga was designed by ace fashion designer Anamika Khanna. The ensemble featuring zardozi with chikankari and gold metalwork along with a woven red and gold dupatta took a total of 10,000 man hours to comple.

“Miheeka and her mother Bunty Bajaj both have a really fine and subtle taste and wanted something very elegant for the wedding,” Anamika Khanna told TOI.

“We decided to do a cream and gold lehenga with a coral head veil. The lehenga is a hand done zardosi with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta,” she explained.

The designer also revealed that the bride didn’t want anything “too loud” for her bridal look.

Actor Rana Daggubati complemented his bride’s look in a light gold pancha with a pattu border and a full-sleeved lalchi. The groom paired his look with a pattu shawl draped over the shoulders.

Speaking of mathapattis, the jewellery piece saw a comeback in a major way during the Bollywood weddings of 2017-2018, starting with Anushka Sharma’s look, followed by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone.

Historically, the traditional mathapatti was mostly worn as a dance ornament. A part of temple jewellery traditions, such pieces were created as special offerings to Gods and Goddesses, and also observed on the temple dancers as a key part of their ornament tradition.

For pre-wedding festivities recently, Miheeka was seen in a grey and red lehenga, followed by a fuschia pink one for her engagement and a canary yellow boho bride look for the haldi ceremony. She had completed the haldi look with jewellery made of shells, while Rana had complemented her in a traditional white shirt and dhoti by designer Kunal Rawal.

Reports also suggest that the food menu was curated by Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. It comprised a blend of North and South Indian delicacies, including dishes like dal-bati choorma, gatte ki sabzi among other marwari dishes. The Telugu dishes included kodi palav (chicken biryani), chepala pulusu (fish curry), thalakaya kura (a mutton preparation), pachi pulusu (tamarind rasam made without using fire) among other food items.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter