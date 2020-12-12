Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Ranveer Singh wins Most Stylish Award for redefining menswear in India by ‘always pushing boundaries’

Even with his quirky dressing style, Ranveer Singh has always managed to create a sartorial revolution with ‘glorious confidence and swag’ which earned him the Most Stylish Award

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 15:00 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Ranveer Singh wins Most Stylish Award for redefining menswear in India (Instagram/ranveersingh)

Deepika Padukone had once said that it was her actor-husband Ranveer Singh’s unapologetic quirky dressing style which set him class apart and we could not agree more as the latter’s impeccable fashion choice is always the talk of the glamour world. Credited for creating a sartorial revolution with “glorious confidence and swag”, Ranveer has now won the Most Stylish Award for redefining menswear in India by “always pushing boundaries”.

GQ’s 2020 Men of the Year Awards will stream on YouTube on Saturday at 7pm IST but unable to contain his excitement, the Bollywood hunk shared the magazine cover that spilled the beans on the award he took home. Donning a white vest-shirt, a pair of black trousers, a pair of black shoes and a contrasting red tie - all by Prada, Ranveer accessorised his look by a Franck Muller watch.

Sporting a moustache and a funky hairstyle, Ranveer was styled for the cover by Nitasha Gaurav. Ahead of the award streming, GQ shared about Ranveer’s fashion style, “He’s a sartorial revolutionary, an iconoclast, a titan. Over the past decade he’s redefined menswear in India -- always pushing boundaries, always making an impact, always inspiring.”

They added, “He marches to the sound of his own beat with glorious confidence and swag. GQ’s Most Stylish Award goes to the inimitable, irrepressible @ranveersingh (sic).”

 

Always the one to dazzle on a magazine cover, Ranveer takes his quirky style quotients few notches higher every time and fans and critics can easily vouch this claim. His on-screen looks are as dope as his off-screen dandy self and the well-groomed man has really pushed all bars when it comes to wearing his heart on the sleeve. That is all the fashion inspiration we need.

