Reconciling glamour with functionality

Reconciling glamour with functionality

Designer Dolly J’s show was an homage to the post pandemic bride looking for ease and comfort.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 21:38 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Designer Dolly J presented her collection titled Gulenaar at the ongoing India Couture Week 2020.

What makes this digital edition of India Couture Week 2020 significant? More than ever before, designers have edited their mood boards and craftsmanship to battle the catastrophic changes the pandemic has brought into our lives. Therefore, keeping the current scenario in mind designer Dolly J launched her collection titled Gulenaar which caters to the post Pandemic bride who’s looking for ease, movement and wearability. This offering was handcrafted with a pared down approach to address the needs of the bride and her entourage of bridesmaids. The post-Covid brides-to-be are looking at embracing thoughtful luxury mingled with functionality. Mind you, the Dolly J bride doesn’t seek validation as she could own every room she walks into with her innate confidence.

The high point was the chikankari work which added an alluring dimension to the modern drapes. A panoply of soft pastels and statement-making jewel tones dominated the collection. The designer likes to call each ensemble of this outing - a piece of art to be cherished. Intricate handwork of silver and gold threads on the gowns and lehengas made it all the more eye-catching. Dramatic cape sleeves and floor-grazing skirts made it ideal for a red carpet night out and also perfect for a bride’s cocktail or reception.

 

