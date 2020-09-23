Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Rekindling refined regalia

Rekindling refined regalia

Designer Anju Modi delves deep into her archives to catalyse drama into her new couture showcase.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 21:45 IST

By Prerna Gauba Sibbal, Hindustan Times

Modi has always attempted at creating a design-oriented, impeccably-crafted ensembles that spell tradition and heritage.

Designer Anju Modi’s first-ever digital showcase at India Couture Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times narrated a tale of a bride. Starting from the age-old haldi ceremony - when the bride is slathered with a milk and turmeric paste to other festivities and the wedding night. The film starts with a sitar recital setting the festive mood in the backdrop as models gather near a pool decorated with mogra, milk and lotus petals splashed around it in brass vessels. Pristine whites dominated this outing which was a breath of fresh air. Moving on, the colour palette changed to yellows, pinks and purples. The final shot had models dressed in auspicious crimson reds.

Modi has always attempted at creating a design-oriented, impeccably-crafted ensembles that spell tradition and heritage. Her collection titled Sindoori, was no different, as she echoed her signature style with a special attention to detailing and draping techniques. However, we also saw practicality seeped into the garment construction as the embroidery was light - zardozi with dabka, mukaish work and foil printing- and elements minimal yet unabashedly regal in spirit.

The designer told us in a brief conversation how she went back in time and revisited her enormous archives which made this offering a visual feast. Catering to the bride of today who wants timeless pieces that don’t weigh her down, the collection fits into the new post-pandemic mould perfectly.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Sep 23, 2020 22:14 IST
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Sep 23, 2020 21:58 IST
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
Sep 23, 2020 22:10 IST
KKR vs MI Live Score: Karthik, Rana settle down KKR after openers depart
Sep 23, 2020 22:31 IST

latest news

Armed men rob contractor of ₹1.5 lakh in Ludhiana’s Shimlapuri
Sep 23, 2020 22:31 IST
Twitter, Facebook arbitrarily censuring ‘nationalistic’ content: BJP MP
Sep 23, 2020 22:26 IST
In record death toll surge, Covid snuffs out 10 lives in Chandigarh
Sep 23, 2020 22:25 IST
Analysis of quakes in and around Delhi in past 20 yrs doesn’t show any definite pattern: Vardhan
Sep 23, 2020 22:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.