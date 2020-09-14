Return of airport looks: Kangana Ranaut’s ethnic game, Ranveer Singh’s wacky fashion and Deepika Padukone’s neon ensemble sets paparazzi on frenzy

Return of airport looks: Check out Kangana, Ranveer, Deepika and others style game here (Twitter/ANI/risroysalyan/DeepikaPFC/bollywood_b)

Bollywood lovers have missed their favourites’ sartorial updates from airport but the paparazzi are back to flooding social media with fashion styles of the celebrities as they fly down to work. As travel ban lifts amid COVID-19, Bollywood celebrities are back to nailing the airport looks be it Deepika Padukone in neon green ensemble, Kangana Ranaut in six yards of elegance, Vaani Kapoor’s chic vibes in simple shirt and boots or Ranveer Singh’s bizarre outfits.

With nothing better to do this quarantine as netizens idly scroll through their social media feeds, the constant criticism or appreciation of the airport looks have returned while Tinsel Town peeps pull off versatile outfits with flamboyance and elan. Some were a visual treat and looked impeccable than ever while some went overboard with their quirkiness in gaudy outfits and landed with a thumbs down reaction.

Kangana Ranaut

While her coming down to Mumbai was no secret last week as BMC demolished her office on the grounds of structural violations, Kangana did create additional stir with her signature airport look in a saree. Spotted at the Chandigarh airport amid heavy security by CRPF jawaans, Kangana won fashion police’s attention too as she donned a white printed saree teamed with a pearl white blouse having blue border on the sleeves.

Pulling back her hair in a smart bun, Kangana accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses, a handbag and a white face mask. She completed the trendy look in a simple pair of white heels.

On Monday, the diva left for Manali after a bitter feud with Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena. She was spotted after landing in Chandigarh in a grey suit and a pair of shades.

Deepika Padukone

The style queen seems to have been borrowing the loud fashion sense of her actor-husband Ranveer Singh ever since their wedding. The diva was recently snapped at Kalina airport from where she was leaving for Goa to shoot for her upcoming film Shakun Batra.

Dressed in neon green separates, Deepika accessorised her look with a hot pink cross-bag and a white face mask. She completed the funky yet stylish look with a pair of white sneakers.

Ranveer Singh

Talk about fashion and we can never miss out on the livewire of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, whose dramatic avatar is not restricted to red carpets alone. Last month, the actor was seen making heads turn at the airport with his flared pants that sported denim curtains.

Scoring high on unconventional fashion, the light wash denim was teamed with a black T-shirt and accessorized with a fanny pack from Fendi. Sporting a man bun and wearing a face mask, Ranveer’s aesthetic style was a notch higher than before.

Vaani Kapoor

Flying off to Scotland to shoot for Bell Bottom earlier this month, Vaani was snapped at the airport in casuals. Donning a boyfriend shirt, Vaani amped up the chic look in knee-length leather boots.

The diva completed the look with a light blue face mask that has become a fashion accessory this quarantine.

Given that safety now tops the priority of every traveller amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, donning uncomfortable outfits to make sartorial statements is non-negotiable. Lighter and natural clothing made from fabrics like cotton is advisable to cover as much of your body as possible as one decides on an ‘airport look’.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter