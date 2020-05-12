Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Richa Chaddha: It’s virtually a party for celebs, coronavirus lockdown be damned

Got party on mind but need to maintain social distancing? Take cue from celebrities like Mariah Carey, Rihanna and Richa Chadha, and enjoy a fun party amidst the global lockdown. (UNSPLASH)

Got party on mind but need to maintain social distancing? Take cue from celebrities like Mariah Carey, Rihanna and Richa Chadha, and enjoy a fun party amidst the global lockdown.

It’s nice to have re-runs of old shows on TV and series and films on OTT platforms. You can add another form of entertainment to your list, by throwing parties virtually.

Singer Rihanna recently co-hosted her brand Fenty’s first “Social Club” on Instagram. She chatted with her fans online and got some of her DJ friends to play music for them.

Singer Mariah Carey didn’t let the quarantine period affect her children’s birthday celebrations. She threw a virtual ninth birthday bash for her kids -- Moroccan and Monroe about two weeks ago.

Going by her social media photos, they had a fun party. In one of the images, you can see a Zoom chat happening on a large projector, and the room was decorated too.

Age clearly doesn’t matter in such celebrations. Irish singer Glen Hansard had invited his fans to join him in celebrating his 50th birthday virtually. He had planned to have “a glass, a song, and a story” on his April 21 birthday.

Bollywood has picked up the cue, too.

Late legendary actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri had a special birthday bash during the lockdown.

“Strangely, this birthday during lockdown was the most special birthday I have had in all these years. My sister and my best friend had organised a special Zoom call which was a surprise and there were 40 of my closest people on it. I cut the cake in front of them and I fed them each a virtual bite. I got emotional as they told me what I mean to them,” Vardhan told IANS.

They had also organised a special game for the “Yeh Saali Aashiqui” actor.

“I had to solve a crossword in front of them, which was personalised and specially prepared. I got to watch this amazing video they had created in which they spoke about their most memorable and funniest moments with me. My favourite part of the evening was a birthday bingo that they had created. To end it, they showed me a large compiled picture in which each one of my special people were holding up a paper with one alphabet from the words ‘Happy Birthday our dearest Vardhan, we love you so much’. This is how my birthday was extremely special and is always going to be remembered with a warm smile,” he said.

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha also joined a virtual party recently.

Talking about it, Richa told IANS: “In Insta parties, most people just log in and listen to music and dance in their respective houses. That’s exactly what I did. I think Ali did the same. We played music and danced, at the same time we liked and commented on everybody else whom we were meeting virtually -- like Anoushka Shankar, Raja Kumari, Poorna Jagannathan and Mindy Kaling. It was a lot of fun.”

More and more people are getting hooked to the idea. Earlier this month, actresses Krystle D’souza, Elli AvrRam and Evelyn Sharma had glammed up to attend a virtual party organised by singer Avina Shah, who recently released her latest single “Husan di rani”.

They made a video of the fun session, also attended by many other friends of Avina. It was all about singing, dancing, make-up tips and selfies despite the current crisis.

“We were really missing the feeling of ‘glamming up’ and going out with friends, so this really is the next best thing right now,” said Avina.

“Thankfully social media is allowing us to stay connected with friends and family during these times. Through this video we just wanted to let everyone know that with a little creativity and improvisation, we can still maintain a social life and have fun,” she added.

For Krystle, in times like these when everything around “feels so dull and boring, it was fun connecting with so many ‘husan di ranis’ from across the globe and have a mini glam party of our own”.

Actress Payal Ghosh also narrated how she logged in for a birthday celebration.

“It was my sister-in-law’s birthday. As we could not celebrate together, we did a video conference and celebrated her birthday. We were in Indian dresses,” she said.

“We surprised her with a cake. She was overwhelmed. We also played Antakshari and had lots of fun,” she added.

Actress Lizaa Malik got all her girl friends together virtually for a party.

“My best friend Aarti lives in Baroda. My other friend lives in Andheri. A few of my friends live in Borivali, Avi lives in Bandra. So we girls made our choice of food and dinner. We sat in our houses with the food. Every Friday is our girls’ night. We got ready as if we were going to step out for a party. And then we played music individually. We played on the television for more audio-visual effect,” she said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter