RIP Rishi Kapoor: Designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra pay their final respects to the legendary actor

Bollywood and India suffered another shock after Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan’s passing on Wednesday, when veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today after battling leukaemia for the past two years, at the age of 67. The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s HN Reliance hospital on Wednesday, and since the news of his death, social media has been flooded with condolence messages from fans, celebrities, friends and family of the actor, from all around the world.

The statement released by Rishi Kapoor’s family read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

It went on, “He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”

Among those who shared their grievances were Bollywood’s favourite designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra, who took to his Instagram to share his grief about the death of the actor. Sabyasachi posted ‘Rest In Peace Rishi Kapoor” on his Instagram stories like he had for Irrfan yesterday.

Manish, on the other hand, wrote in a post, “I am heartbroken. This is sad and terrible. Rishiji will be truly missed. His brilliance is irreplaceable. My most favourite actor and a warm wonderful human being. RIP Rishiji, Rest in Peace. My heart goes out to Neetuji, Ridhima, and Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family. He was always so warm.”

The post, featuring a black and white photo of a young Rishi Kapoor, continued, “This January in my friend Natasha Nanda’s house we were having dinner and he always was very jovial and spirited and was telling me how I should take my clothes to Capri and how people shop there we chatted that night and since I have heard the disheartening news this morning I have been remembering our conversations and the fact that he always was so warm and wonderful.”

Manish also posted a picture with Rishi Kapoor on his Instagram stories, and he had shared one for Irrfan Khan as well.

Randhir Kapoor confirmed that the actor will be cremated at the Chandanwadi Crematorium, Marine Lines. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife and actor Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

