Samantha Akkineni charms in a maxi dress made of recycled plastic bottles, here’s what it costs

From turning an entrepreneur and launching her own fashion label in September this year to slaying her sartorial festive vibe as she hosted Bigg Boss Telugu’s season 4, South actor Samantha Akkineni has been making quite a lot of heads turn with her fashion statements. Recently, the diva was seen promoting her new talk show ‘SamJam’ but it was her cascading bold maxi dress of special fabric made entirely out of recycled plastic bottles that gave fashionistas instant butterflies in stomach.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha shared a couple of pictures featuring her in the Canva Fluid Maxi Dress by the Indian fashion label and designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi. The graphic colour-blocked dress came with a pleated lower panel and a tie-up belt that flattered Samantha’s waistline.

Pulling back her mid-parted hair in a low ponytail hairstyle, Samantha wore minimalistic makeup with a nude lipstick, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, on-fleek eyebrows and highlighted cheeks. The actor accessorised her look with a pair of delicate lime heart pearl earrings which were made of brass, gold plated and enamelled to give it a finished look.

The dress originally cost Rs 27k on Pankaj & Nidhi website. Embodying traditional workmanship and contemporary touch, the earring pair is credited to Azga brand and originally cost Rs 2,800.

On the professional front, Samantha is gearing up to host a celebrity talk show for OTT platform, Aha. As per the latest reports, the first episode of the show will premiere on November 13 on the eve of Diwali.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter