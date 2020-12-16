Sections
Samantha Akkineni in stunning silk co-ord set is the kind of mid-week blues we want

For the shooting of the latest episode of her show Sam Jam, Samantha Akkineni donned a beautiful silk co-ord set and looked fierce. The actor is known for slaying some of the most alluring matching sets and we are taking notes.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020

By Nishtha Grover

Samantha in stunning silk co-ord set is the kind of mid-week blues we want (Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl)

It is the season of co-ords and Samantha Akkineni is showing us how to rock them. The actor, who is known for her stunning sartorial choices, has lately been wearing a lot of powerful co-ord outfits and we are taking notes.

For the recent shooting of her talk show Sam Jam, the actor wore a beautiful blue and green floral print co-ord set. Samantha opted to look fierce in her plunging neckline crop top. While flaunting her toned figure, she teamed it with a pair of printed silk palazzo pants that fit perfectly.

To complete the look, she topped it with a matching silk organza jacket. The best part about this vibrant outfit was the deep, actual usable pockets at the side of her pants. From the bustier to the organza jacket, we are a fan of everything in this look.

The actor added that extra oomph to her outfit with the way she styled it and added her personal touch. Samantha wore a pair of statement gold earrings for the shoot. For her glam, she went with a shimmery matte look which featured a dark smokey eye with mascara-laden eyelashes.



She completed the ensemble with on-point brows, a nude matte lip and lots of highlighter. The actor left her slightly wavy, side-parted hair down. Samantha shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, “For the #SamJam (sic).”

 

Have a look at some of her other impeccable co-ord outfit moments:

 

 

 

Not long ago, Samantha went on a vacation to the Maldives with her husband and actor Naga Chaitanya, to ring in his birthday. On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for her upcoming projects which include a romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in a Tamil horror movie with Ashwin Saravanan.

