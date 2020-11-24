Sana Khan - Mufti Anas Sayied wedding: Sana shares unseen images of her ‘Walima look’ with fans. Pics and details of her outfit here

Sana Khan’s surprisingly sudden and secret nuptials to Gujarat-based religious scholar Mufti Anas Sayied in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic took the internet by storm, and soon went viral. Sana has since been posting glimpses of herself along with her better half on her social media. In her latest post, Sana gave her fans the complete details of her ‘Walima’ look. In Muslim weddings, the Walima is essentially the reception, which takes place on the day after the Nikah ceremony -during which the couple exchange vows. Sana took to her Instagram to share photos of herself looking like the most graceful and delicate bride in a deep red lehenga, the images were captioned, “Walima look Outfit @poonamskaurture, Jewels @thehouseoframbhajos, Haathphool @thetianaofficial @vibhutigupta. (sic)”

Sana opted for the heavily embroidered lehenga from the brand, Poonam’s Kaurture. The brand also shared images of Sana in ‘exclusive custom hand embroidered lehenga’. The blouse of the ensemble was hand embroidered on dupian crepe, and the lehenga was made of the same fabric, also hand embroidered and complete with gota borders.

As for the dupatta, it was all net with heavy sequins embroidery. Sana sported a huge mathapatti, heavy traditional necklace and earrings, as well as hathphool to accesorize her look. As for her make-up, Sana went for a golden look to complement her gold and red lehenga, her golden, sunset-like eye shadow and nude lips were perfect, and didn’t overpower her look.

Sana had previously shared images from her low-key nuptials, with the caption, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah, married each other for the sake of Allah, may Allah keep us united in this Duniya, and reunite us in jannah, fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan, which of the favours of your lord will u deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thnov #alhumdulillah”

Sana had announced that she would be quitting acting in October via her social media, she wrote, “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?

She went on, “Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?

The post concluded with, “When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realized that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after death. And it will be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator, and does not make wealth and fame his only goal; rather, he/she should avoid sinful life and serve humanity, and follow the path shown by his/her Creator. Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth. Thank you very much Sana Khan.”