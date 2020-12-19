Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Sara Ali Khan adds an elegant touch to denim crop top and skirt with Rs 53k heels

Sara Ali Khan adds an elegant touch to denim crop top and skirt with Rs 53k heels

During one of the promotional events of her upcoming film, Coolie No 1, Sara Ali Khan was seen wearing a beautiful denim co-ord set. Varun Dhawan also opted to twin with the actor and wore similar colours. The film is all set to release on December 25.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:46 IST

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi

Sara adds an elegant touch to denim crop top and skirt (Instagram/stylebyami)

Adding a chic touch to a denim outfit can be a little tricky, but that is not the case with Sara Ali Khan. The Kedarnath actor is known for her quirky yet elegant sartorial picks and that is exactly what she has been serving us during the promotional events of her upcoming film. Sara and Varun Dhawan has been promoting Coolie No 1 and might we add that they are inspiring us to upgrade our wardrobes.

For the latest event, Sara was seen in a beautiful denim co-ord set by the designer Namrata Joshipura. The 25-year-old chose a denim halter-neck crop top and flaunted her washboard abs. To add a feminine touch to the denim, the crop top was laden with intricate embroidery which worked perfectly with the white material attached at the hem of the top.

Sara’s skirt also featured the same beautiful embroidery and an asymmetric hemline resulting in pleat details which added the extra oomph to the look. She continued the vibe with her delicate accessories as well. Sara just wore a watch and pinned her middle-parted wavy hair with matching pearl pins. To top off the look, she chose white stilettos by the high-end brand Christian Louboutin which are worth Rs 53,149 (GBP 545).

Sara’s heels are worth Rs 53k. ( eu.christianlouboutin.com/uk_en )

Even for her glam, the actor went the subtle route and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, a nude lip shade along with lots of highlighter. She shared images from the event on her Instagram account with a fun caption which read, “Bluetiful Boy, Funny Girl. Popcorn tub and ice cream swirl. In a week you can watch us dance and twirl. Lounging on your couch, or in bed bundled in a curl. Now I can’t wait for you’ll to see all our masti unfurl. Coolie No 1 in a week on primevideoin - ripe as a mango precious as a Pearl (sic).”

 

Varun was seen twinning with Sara and looked dapper in his white T-shirt which he teamed with a pair of white distressed jeans and a bright blue jacket. Coolie No 1 is all set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on December 25, 2020.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
by Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
by Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Bar president, advocates booked for blocking judge’s way in Panchkula
by HT Correspondent
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
SSC CHSL 2020: Application window closes today for 4726 vacancies
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
House tax assessment committee meeting: Chandigarh MC will issue 90,000 no-dues certificates till Jan 31
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.