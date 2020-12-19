Sara Ali Khan adds an elegant touch to denim crop top and skirt with Rs 53k heels

Adding a chic touch to a denim outfit can be a little tricky, but that is not the case with Sara Ali Khan. The Kedarnath actor is known for her quirky yet elegant sartorial picks and that is exactly what she has been serving us during the promotional events of her upcoming film. Sara and Varun Dhawan has been promoting Coolie No 1 and might we add that they are inspiring us to upgrade our wardrobes.

For the latest event, Sara was seen in a beautiful denim co-ord set by the designer Namrata Joshipura. The 25-year-old chose a denim halter-neck crop top and flaunted her washboard abs. To add a feminine touch to the denim, the crop top was laden with intricate embroidery which worked perfectly with the white material attached at the hem of the top.

Sara’s skirt also featured the same beautiful embroidery and an asymmetric hemline resulting in pleat details which added the extra oomph to the look. She continued the vibe with her delicate accessories as well. Sara just wore a watch and pinned her middle-parted wavy hair with matching pearl pins. To top off the look, she chose white stilettos by the high-end brand Christian Louboutin which are worth Rs 53,149 (GBP 545).

Sara’s heels are worth Rs 53k. ( eu.christianlouboutin.com/uk_en )

Even for her glam, the actor went the subtle route and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, a nude lip shade along with lots of highlighter. She shared images from the event on her Instagram account with a fun caption which read, “Bluetiful Boy, Funny Girl. Popcorn tub and ice cream swirl. In a week you can watch us dance and twirl. Lounging on your couch, or in bed bundled in a curl. Now I can’t wait for you’ll to see all our masti unfurl. Coolie No 1 in a week on primevideoin - ripe as a mango precious as a Pearl (sic).”

Varun was seen twinning with Sara and looked dapper in his white T-shirt which he teamed with a pair of white distressed jeans and a bright blue jacket. Coolie No 1 is all set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on December 25, 2020.

