Sara Ali Khan makes heads turn in mini dress and heels worth Rs 75k at Coolie No 1 promotions

You can never go wrong with denim, it is not just us who believes that even Sara Ali Khan agrees. The actor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film, is known for her peppy sartorial choices. During the promotional events of Coolie No 1, Sara has been donning some of the most quirky and colourful clothes imparting a girl-next-door vibe.

Her latest outfit is also quite similar. For the event, Sara and Varun Dhawan, both opted to wear matching denim ensembles. Sara wore an aqua cotton linen mini dress from the Resort 2021 Femme Rhapsody collection of the brand Leo and Lin.

Sara’s dress featured a square neckline and a cinched-in torso fit. The lower part of the fit and flare dress had contrast stitching and white attachments which was the highlight of the outfit. The actor brought the whole look together with a matching waist belt and it also flaunted her enviable curves.

The Simmba actor accessorised her look with a pair of statement white heart-shaped earrings to go with the white patches in her outfit. That is not all, she even chose to wear a pair of white stilettos from the shelves of the high-end designer Christian Louboutin for the same reason.

For her glam, Sara went with a subtle lip shade, a matching eyeshadow and mascara-clad eyelashes. To keep her hair off her face, she tied them in a messy ponytail. The 25-year-old shared a couple of images from the event featuring her and Varun with a hilarious caption.

“Stages of posing 1) hold your pose and strike a smile 2) break into laughter since it’s been a while 3) hug and thank god that we are really the opposite of hostile 4) post about it, and make sure your caption rhymes since that’s your style And after you’ve posted and tagged you can give @varundvn a dial (sic),” it read.

If you also adore the dress, we have some news for you. It is worth Rs 22,164 (AUD 399). That is not all, Sara’s shoes will cost you Rs 53,149 (GBP 545). That makes Sara’s complete outfit worth Rs 75,313.

Sara’s dress is worth Rs 22,164 ( leoandlin.com )

Sara’s shoes are worth Rs 53,149. ( eu.christianlouboutin.com/uk_en/ )

Varun also looked dapper as he teamed his white T-shirt with a pair of jeans and a matching denim jacket. He completed his look with a pair of tan-coloured shoes. Varun and Sara’s Coolie No 1 is all set to release on December 25.

