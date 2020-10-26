Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Sara Ali Khan proves white needs no season, stuns in a chikankari suit and collar colour juttis at Saif Ali Khan’s residence

Find yourself in a fashion fix? Check out Sara Ali Khan’s latest pictures from Saif Ali Khan’s residence in a white chikankari suit and collar colour juttis to know how to do everyday fashion right

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 20:37 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Just when we were waiting to make a statement but were out of unconventional looks, pictures of Coolie No. 1 star Sara Ali Khan flooded on the Internet and we can’t help but take fashion inspiration. Making us believe that white needs no season or occasion, Sara resolved our fashion fix as she stepped out in a white chikankari suit and collar colour juttis.

Upon closer look, Sara can be seen donning her favourite off-duty ensemble which has been her hot pick in the past too in order to stay effortlessly stylish. Spotted outside her actor-father’s house and next to brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara was spotted wearing a breesy and simple hand-embroidered chikankari kurta teamed with a similar chikankari dupatta and a pair of white churidaar to stay at ease yet look classic.

Teaching fans and fashionistas the knack of doing everyday fashion right, Sara stunned in the pristine ensemble and accessorised it with a pair of silver metallic bangles in one hand and a tiny white potli. She completed the attire with a pair of collar colour juttis to make a statement and add a pop of colour.

The white based pair with three dimensional collars and bright flowers gave the ethnic look a break from the monotony and added a fun element. The juttis are credited to Rahul Mishra and label Fizzy Goblet.

Designed with intricate hand embroidery, the footwear featured padding with double cushioning for comfort and a vegetable tanned leather sole. The juttis originally cost Rs 3,990 on Fizzy Goblet’s website.

However, when opting for a white on white look, make sure to not run yourself into a fashion faux by overdoing it, applying makeup after wearing the outfit, wrong choice of inner, accessorizing it wrong or forgetting to add the necessary dash of colour.

