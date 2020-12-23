Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Sara Ali Khan channels her inner princess in lace gown, tiara. Take cue for acing the beach bride look

Sara Ali Khan channels her inner princess in lace gown, tiara. Take cue for acing the beach bride look

Sara Ali Khan is looking like the most ethereal white bride in her latest social media post and we simply can’t get enough.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is looking like the most ethereal white princess bride in her latest social media post and we simply can’t get enough. The 25-year-old actor took to her Instagram to drop a few shots from the wedding scene in her latest release, Coolie No 1, in which she is starring alongside Varun Dhawan. In the pictures Sara is seen wearing a white lace wedding gown with a simple net veil, diamante drop earrings, a tiara and sporting minimal make-up as she coyly poses by the beach. Sara always looks ravishing in white and aced her beachy bridal look alongside onscreen groom Varun. Varun also looked dapper in a white wedding tuxedo, his hair gelled back in the pictures where he is posing with Sara.

 

While 2020 is almost over, the wedding season is still going on in full swing and brides are always hoping to experiment. While there’s nothing spectacularly novel about Sara’s look given that she’s dressed for a Church wedding, one can still take inspiration from her look if you want to put a little spin on the usual red and pink hues of bridal wear.

 

Sara also shared another post with her Coolie No 1 costar where Sara is seen wearing white shorts with a fluorescent green top and Varun in orange shorts and fluorescent orange jacket as the duo sat by the pool. Sara captioned the post, “Cool like a cucumber Green like a parrot. 10/10 is your number. You clearly earn the carrot. My Shayari got dumber. Clearly you have the better merit.” On the professional front Sara is all set to appear in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya, she will be portraying a double role in the film.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
by Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Befitting reply to Mehbooba Mufti’: Anurag Thakur on J&K DDC election
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Tisca Chopra: More female actors becoming brave in their choices
by Juhi Chakraborty
Sonakshi inspires us to add Pilates to New Year resolutions, benefits here
by Zarafshan Shiraz
‘No need to convene Kerala Assembly session unnecessarily’: Muraleedharan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘Tram World’ set to offer sneak peak into Kolkata culture
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahanvi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.