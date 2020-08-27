Sara Ali Khan stuns in metallic bandage dress and high ponytail, gives Ariana Grande vibes

Sara Ali Khan is back on sets just as the lockdown is easing, and this evening she was spotted sporting Ariana Grande-like hair that she wore with a metallic bandage dress and peep-toes in the same shade.

Walking back from the set to her vanity van at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios, Sara could be seen in the figure-accentuating bandage dress in a dark grey metallic shade.

Known for her courteousness especially amid mediapersons, she stopped for the paparazzi and waved for the cameras.

Sara Ali Khan in a metallic bandage dress in Mumbai.

We love how she’s time and again proven that she can carry off just about any look she’s styled in, and does so with aplomb. The actor who turned 25 earlier this month is truly a millennial fashionista and a package deal of beauty and brains.

Let’s take a look at the details of her look:

Hair: Her hair has been straightened and tied into a high ponytail, highly reminiscent of a style we instantly recognise popstar Ariana Grande with. Sara, who usually leaves her wavy hair open, has been seen sporting this look for the first time.

Dress: Not one to shy away from experimentation when it comes to fashion, Sara’s choice of the bandage dress is also a first of its kind. She has said in multiple interviews that she loves wearing white kurta-churidaar combos, but has also been seen in a variety of silhouettes, from western wear to traditional Indian wear.

The bandage dress on Sara today might, however, remind one of the pop orange bandage dress Suhana Khan had worn when she was spotted next to her superstar dad, Shah Rukh Khan.

Amid lockdown, Sara Ali Khan has been spending a lot of her time at home fashion twinning with her mom Amrita Singh, and hanging out with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. She has posted holiday pictures, her yoga pictures as well as videos of cycling with Ibrahim.

