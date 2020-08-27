Selena Gomez is collaborating with K-pop band BLACKPINK and we love the vibrant look of the teaser video

Selena Gomez can be seen wearing a striped bikini, with a big smile on her face as she drives up to meet the K-pop girl band. (Selena Gomez/Instagram)

Ice cream is a summer staple and the BLACKPINK X Selena Gomez song collaboration, called Ice Cream, teased this morning, will release tomorrow, August 28. The 17-second teaser features the four BLACKPINK members - Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé - popping their heads out of ice cream cone cutouts.

Selena Gomez can be seen wearing a striped bikini, with a big smile on her face as she drives up to meet the K-pop girl band in an ice cream truck. Don’t miss the sailor hat Gomez has accessorised her look with. The teaser has an upbeat, summery vibe with generous splashes of pink.

All five ladies can be seen sporting dewy makeup, a nude-pink shade of lipstick and perfectly-winged eyeliners. We can only wait and watch what more surprises are in store in the music video when the song drops this Friday. The band has previously collaborated with Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa.

The singer-songwriter is also launching her beauty line called Rare Beauty on September 3. So far, we know that it’s a 100% vegan and cruelty-free brand, and the product range will include foundations, lipsticks, eye makeup and more.

For any makeup range to be designated both vegan and cruelty-free, it cannot contain any animal products namely beeswax or gelatin among others. The ingredients may be tested on animals in the lab, however, the final product is not, which makes it cruelty-free. PETA certifies the products with their bunny logo to denote that the products have indeed not been tested on animals before they hit the shelves.

Gomez had filed a trademark for her beauty brand with the US Patent and Trademark Office in July 2019.

The Bad Liar singer has so far been tight-lipped about the beauty line, but the Rare Beauty Instagram handle has been teasing various products that will be launched, some of which have been worn by Gomez since earlier this year.

Last year at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Selena went all out with her looks - choosing red bold lips and cat eyes for her red carpet appearances.

This isn’t the first time Gomez will be launching a beauty product. She had released a fragrance back in 2011, when she asked her fans to help with the ingredient suggestions to create the scent.

Selena Gomez has spoken openly about her struggles with mental health and body image in the past, and wants her brand to represent inclusivity in every way.

Through a video on Rare Beauty’s Instagram, Gomez says that she wanted people to feel that “makeup is something you should enjoy, not something you need.”

“This is makeup made to feel good in, without hiding what makes you unique.”

Through another video, she shares her thoughts on inclusivity that she hopes to spread the message on through her brand. She says,”This community is truly the heart of Rare Beauty. One of my favorite things about building this brand is getting to connect with all of you. I’ve loved watching you support one another and celebrate each other’s individuality. Thank you for all of the positivity you bring to this community and for helping us create a safe, welcoming space. Your voices will always be heard and never go unnoticed. I’m excited to continue to build this together and for you to finally try everything on September 3rd!”

The popstar has also set up the Rare Impact Fund to help create mental health awareness and help people. They aim to “raise an ambitious $100 million over the next 10 years to help increase access to mental health resources.”

The Rare Beauty Mental Health Council “comprised of leading mental health experts and professionals with lived experience to help steer our impact efforts,” has also been established by the brand.

