Shanaya Kapoor exudes sultry boss lady vibes in a gorgeous handcrafted marbled jacket set worth Rs 41k

Slaying in her own vintage fashion instead of opting for a runaway trend, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is already making ripples with her sartorial elegance, even as her big Bollywood debut is awaited. The 21-year-old recently dolled up for a photoshoot and showed how to break the norm at work and sizzle in a formal ensemble with timelessness, modernity and playfulness yet keep the empowering vibe intact.

The flood of pictures and videos that followed the photoshoot were enough to take the Internet by storm and the fashionista in us could not hold back as we instantly took cues to slay the sultry boss lady vibes. In the pictures currently going viral, Shanaya is featured donning a gorgeous handcrafted marbled jacket set made of rayon, silk and poly blend fabrics.

The hand marbled, lapelled jacket was paired with hand marbled straight trousers and Shanaya decided to sizzle the look by going shirtless. The diva completed her attire with a neck scarf with same graphic prints and a pair of white pointed heels by Christian Louboutin.

To amp up the hotness quotient, Shanaya opted for a wet hair look with her beautiful tresses smeared across her face and left open in a messy manner. Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Shanaya sported highlighted cheeks, rusty eyeshadow and mascara-laden eyelashes to complete the glam look.

The ensemble is credited to fashion label Lovebirds by designer duo Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna. Belonging to their Fall-Winter 2020 collection, the jacket set originally costs Rs. 41,300 on their designer website.

Shanaya Kapoor’s jacket set from Lovebirds ( lovebirds-studio.com )

Shanaya was styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio.

