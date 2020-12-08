Shanaya Kapoor looks fresh and fabulous in off-white halter-neck top, gharara set

Even though Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she is already considered a fashionista. Sonam Kapoor and Janhavi Kapoor’s younger cousin is known as someone who has a girl-next-door fashion sense and is relatable to most.

Recently, Shanaya’s designer shared a throwback image of her and we think, it is the perfect outfit for wedding festivities. The 21-year-old was seen in a beautiful fusion co-ord set by the designer Arpita Mehta. The breezy outfit had a traditional touch to it.

Shanaya wore a breathtaking off-white halter neck indo-western top. Her long top had beautifully panelled intricate blue and orange hand embroidery which added a little more character to the outfit and gave it an Indian touch.

Shanaya teamed her top with a pair of gharara pants that had cowrie shell detailing. The pants also featured matching embroidery all over. Shanaya’s co-ord attire looked elegant and perfect for a wedding celebration taking place during the day.

She teamed the outfit with a subtle makeup look, letting the ensemble be the highlight. For her glam, Shanaya went with a peach coloured eyeshadow teamed with on-point eyeliner and mascara-clad eyelashes.

Her makeup also featured a matching lip shade and blush in similar shades. Shanaya completed the look by letting her side-parted messy waves fall down on her shoulders. We are a fan of this look and are surely taking fashion inspiration from it for the upcoming wedding season.

On the work front, Shanaya was last seen on the screen in the Netflix web series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The web series showed glimpses of the lives of Shanaya’s mother, Maheep Kapoor and their entire family. Shanaya’s best friend Ananya Panday’s mother, Bhavna Panday was also a part of the show.

Shanaya has also worked as an assistant director in her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor’s 2020 release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.