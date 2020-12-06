Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in white and gold saree, photos go viral. Get the look

Shehnaaz Gill has her hands full with Tony Kakkar’s latest music video Shona Shona, which has already racked up to 40 million views, with alleged beau Siddharth Shukla. The former Bigg Boss contestant took the free time she had during the coronavirus pandemic to lose around 12 kgs and her dramatic weight loss is constantly applauded by her fans, and a recent set of photos and videos that Shehnaaz posted to her Instagram stories have started to trend because fans can’t get enough of how gorgeous the Punjabi actor is looking. In the images Shehnaaz is seen in a simple white saree with embroidered gold border which she paired with a gold blouse with sleeves till the elbows. The actor who famously called herself Punjab ki Katrina Kaif completed her look with a low bun, deep red lips and chandbaalis.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Shehnaaz had opened up about deciding to lose weight during the coronavirus lockdown as most work had come to a halt then. She added that she decided to lose weight as people had mocked her a lot for her weight during Bigg Boss, she said, “Kai log weight lose karte hain, maine socha chalo logon ko dikhati hoon ki main bhi patli ho sakti hoon. It’s not difficult to lose weight if you really want to.”

Shehnaaz went from 67kgs to 55kgs by simply controlling her portions and cutting down on some food groups from her diet, she shared that she stopped eating non-vegetarian food, chocolates and ice cream. She explained, “Every day, I ate just one or two things. I wouldn’t stuff too much variety in my daily consumption of food. For example, if I ate dal and moong for lunch, I would eat the same for dinner. And I reduced the portions. If I was hungry for two rotis, I ate only one. Mann maarke khati thi.... I lost 12 kg in less than 6 months, but without doing any exercise. Just my restricted food consumption did the trick.

Shehnaaz’s fans couldn’t get enough of her gorgeous transformation and some even shared before and after images of Shehnaaz in a saree. If you’re digging Shehnaaz’s look here are some similar sartorial picks.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

