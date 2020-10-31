Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Shilpa Shetty Kundra adds her ‘royal’ twist to ‘weekend vibes’ in a Rs 25k Shibori pleated jumpsuit

Shilpa Shetty Kundra adds her ‘royal’ twist to ‘weekend vibes’ in a Rs 25k Shibori pleated jumpsuit

Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunts her OOTD fashion swag in a navy blue kimono jumpsuit with handmade shibori pattern | Check pictures

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 19:01 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra adds her ‘royal’ twist to ‘weekend vibes’ in a Rs 25k Shibori pleated jumpsuit (Instagram/theshilpashetty)

Torn between the idea of pyjamas or a semi-formal ensemble that is glamorous, this quarantine has really made us run out of sartorial options as we work from home but Hungama 2 star Shilpa Shetty Kundra just saved the day for all the fashionistas out there. Showing netizens how to “take a break” but not without a royal twist, Shilpa flooded the Internet with her casual weekend vibe in a Shibori pleated jumpsuit.

Flaunting her OOTD fashion swag, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a navy blue kimono jumpsuit. The jumpsuit sported box pleats with all-over shibori work in striped pattern.

Made of crepe fabric, the ensemble also featured batwing sleeves, seam pockets, V-shaped neckline, button front detail and a cinched waist. Leaving her silky tresses open in a side-parting hairstyle, Shilpa accessorised the look with a statement silver neckpiece, a chunky bracelet and a few silver finger rings.

Wearing a nude lipshade, Shilpa opted for minimalistic makeup with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes and on-fleek eyebrows. To complete the attire, Shilpa wore a pair of nude pink pumps as she posed for the camera.



Shilpa captioned the pictures, “She’s a mix of fire and ice Shines a different hue A Queen in her own right, Her swag’s on cue (sic)”, “A little royal and a little blue What’s up with you? (sic)” and “Calm on the outside, There’s chaos within. It’s time to take a break, “Weekend vibe” for the win (sic).”

Check out Shilpa’s gorgeous outfit here:

 

 

 

The ensemble is credited to Indian designer Nupur Kanoi and is worth Rs 24,888.

The highlight of the charming vacation-ready outfit is its flowy silhouette and the wild prints which amp up the fun, breezy and full of life vibes.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
Oct 31, 2020 19:27 IST
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Oct 31, 2020 19:14 IST
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Kohli falls to Sandeep again, RCB lose two
Oct 31, 2020 19:52 IST
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
Oct 31, 2020 19:40 IST

latest news

Even if God becomes CM he can’t give government jobs to all: Pramod Sawant
Oct 31, 2020 19:47 IST
Sean ‘James Bond’ Connery passes away at 90
Oct 31, 2020 19:47 IST
Pakistan issues new travel advisory amid surge in Covid-19 cases globally
Oct 31, 2020 19:40 IST
Worried about girl child, Hyderabad couple sells newborn, arrested: Police
Oct 31, 2020 19:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.