Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Shilpa Shetty Kundra beats ‘every age old cliche’ ahead of New Year 2021 with killer monokini pictures from Goa

Shilpa Shetty Kundra beats ‘every age old cliche’ ahead of New Year 2021 with killer monokini pictures from Goa

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gears up to ring in New Year 2021 with her family in Goa, leaves Raj Kundra-Jacqueline Fernandez and fans swooning over her steamy pictures in a monokini during the vacay

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 13:55 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares killer monokini pictures from Goa vacation (Instagram/theshilpashetty)

Teaching us the right way to brush aside mid-week blues, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was found “weekending” in Goa on a Wednesday while flaunting her enviable figure. Setting the Internet on fire as she gears up to ring in New Year 2021 with her family in Goa, Shilpa left Raj Kundra, Jacqueline Fernandez and fans swooning over her killer pictures in a monokini during the vacay.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a slew of sunkissed pictures featuring her “good hair day” and “slay” vibe. Donning a black base swimwear with red and white floral prints, Shilpa accessorised her look with a gold chain pendant.

 

Leaving her luscious brown tresses open in side-parting hairstyle, Shilpa made jaws drop in awe as she faced the camera and struck sultry poses while wearing a dab of pink lipstick, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled in eyebrows. “In the mood to beat every age-old cliché... So, I’m weekending on a Wednesday.... #vacationtime #familytime #goadiaries #gratitude #blessed #vacay (sic).”



 

Quick to comment, Jacqueline gushed, “Oh my god!!! You are a goddess!!! (sic)” while Raj asserted, “Mine mine mine!! (sic)”

Jacqueline Fernandez and Raj Kundra’s comments on Shilpa’s picture ( Instagram/theshilpashetty )

Another caption stated, “Soaking in the sun Enjoying a cool breeze It’s moments like these, That I’d love to freeze (sic)” and in yet another, the diva shared, “Every day is good hair day Either that, or it’s time to slay (sic).”

 

All through 2020, Shilpa kept fans on their toes when it came to prioritizing health. If you thought that Shilpa Shetty Kundra had enough responsibilities from upcoming movie shoots to managing a Yoga app, recipe book, vegetable gardening or fitness DVDs, wait till you see her juggle more with uncanny ease as the multi-talented diva launched a brand new clothing line ‘DreamSS’ that promises “comfortable and fashionable” womenwear and even unveiled an all-new avatar of her famous restaurant chain, Bastian.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine: All states, UTs to conduct dry run on January 2
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
by Shishir Gupta
India likely to start the new year with a Covid vaccine, hints DCGI
by Anonna Dutt
Plan to develop 100 villages along the Indo-China border to be sent to Centre
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Gal Gadot honours Bilkis Dadi as ‘personal Wonder Woman’, deletes post
by HT Entertainment Desk
14-year-old Leon Mendonca becomes India’s 67th Grandmaster
by Press Trust of India
Taiwan tightens control over Chinese investments due to security concerns: Report
by Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Time in jail crushed Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘morale completely’: Rumi Jaffery
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.