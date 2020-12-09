Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Shilpa Shetty Kundra launches DreamSS, a clothing line of leisure wear for women

Shilpa Shetty Kundra launches DreamSS, a clothing line of leisure wear for women

Shilpa Shetty Kundra finally reveals the secret behind sharing upside-down pictures and captions on social media, launches fashion label ‘DreamSS’ that boasts of selected style of leisure wear for women

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:49 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Shilpa Shetty launches DreamSS, a clothing line of leisure wear for women (Instagram/theshilpashetty)

If you thought that Shilpa Shetty Kundra had enough responsibilities from upcoming movie shoots to managing a Yoga app, recipe book, vegetable gardening or fitness DVDs, wait till you see her juggle more with uncanny ease. The multi-talented diva recently launched a brand new clothing line ‘DreamSS’ that promises “comfortable and fashionable” womenwear.

In the past couple of days, Shilpa left fans scratching their heads as she shared upside-down pictures and captions on her social media handle. Putting all speculations to rest, Shilpa finally unveiled her new fashion label that is sure to turn “the world of fashion upside down” and boasts of selected style of leisure wear.

Keeping the buzz alive, Shilpa wrote, “Just knowing that the world is round, Here I’m dancing on the ground. Am I right side up or upside down? Is this real or am I dreaming? (sic).” The actor finally spilled the beans and shared, “Soooo excited to announce the launch of my brand new clothing line: DreamSS (@dreamssbyss)! Turning the world of fashion upside down with the first-ever range of ‘round-the-clock wear’. At DreamSS, find versatile clothing that can be worn around-the-clock! Comfortable and fashionable for women of all ages and sizes. (sic).”

 



Leaving your home for a walk or a quick grocery run? Shilpa shows how to do it with glam through her minimalist yet quirky aesthetic garments. A statement by DreamSS read, “Our Pieces are Timeless and trans-seasonal, comfortable, affordable and multi-functional, you can wear some of our pieces to bed, your living room, the beach, a garden, brunch, a city walk, or a cycle ride, making them #roundtheclockwear (sic).”

 

Indian designers Charu and Sandeep Arora of Saisha brand are a part of Shilpa’s new fashion venture, having 15 years of experience in domestic as well as international markets. The label aims to “provide work to underprivileged women making them self-reliant, hence all our macramé threads for our garments are made by them.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Dec 09, 2020 17:45 IST
LIVE | Told President it is critical to take back anti-farmer laws: Gandhi
Dec 09, 2020 17:53 IST
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Dec 09, 2020 17:40 IST
Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar
Dec 09, 2020 16:13 IST

latest news

HP TET admit card 2020 for November session released at hpbose.org, here’s direct link
Dec 09, 2020 18:02 IST
Centre to send additional vaccine storage equipment to states from tomorrow
Dec 09, 2020 18:02 IST
Kim Jong Un’s sister slams Seoul over questioning zero-virus claim
Dec 09, 2020 17:56 IST
Here’s why Aamir Khan, Vijay Sethupathi could not work together
Dec 09, 2020 18:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.