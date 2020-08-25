Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Viaan Raj Kundra’s twinning game leaves fashionistas stunned

Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Viaan Raj Kundra’s twinning game leaves fashionistas stunned

Bored of your simple kurta look? Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a perfect trick to style the ensemble and amp up the sartorial elegance this festive week

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 14:27 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Viaan Raj Kundra make heads turn in twinning ethnic-wear (Instagram/punitbalanaofficial)

August end has been abuzz with festivals be it Hartalika Teej, Ganesh Chaturthi or Onam and irrespective of COVID-19 pushing all the celebrations indoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was stylish as ever as she welcomed Ganpati home this year. Going all-out for the puja ceremonies, Shilpa and her son Viaan Raj Kundra gave an elegant twist to their Indian wear closet.

The duo donned coordinated outfits by designer Punit Balana and left fashionistas stunned with their twinning game. Wearing a block printed lilac and pink kurta, Shilpa teamed it up with pants that were accented with pink floral motifs and a bright pink dupatta.

To amp up her sartorial elegance, Shilpa opted for a sleek belt that cinched her dupatta at the waist and drew attention to her midriff. Adding a fine traditional touch, she accessorised her look with a pair of gold and ruby jhumkis and a bracelet by Parina International.

With simple kohled eyes, peach lipstick and blow dried hair, Shilpa rounded off the look in a pair of nude juttis by Fizzy Goblet. As for Viaan, the dapper boy wore a striped number from the same collection by Balana.  



The kurta set is priced under a range of Rs 15,000-20,000 and ranks high on comfort. The classic traditional look can be invested in low-key family lunches at home and is also perfect for festive ceremonies or puja.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pranab Mukherjee’s health continue to remain unchanged: Hospital
Aug 25, 2020 15:01 IST
Makeup artist confirms that was Colin Farrell you saw in Batman trailer
Aug 25, 2020 14:53 IST
Kirti says marriage impacted her career positively, in-laws supported her
Aug 25, 2020 14:53 IST
Oxford coronavirus vaccine data could go to regulators this year
Aug 25, 2020 14:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.