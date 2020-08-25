Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Viaan Raj Kundra’s twinning game leaves fashionistas stunned

August end has been abuzz with festivals be it Hartalika Teej, Ganesh Chaturthi or Onam and irrespective of COVID-19 pushing all the celebrations indoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was stylish as ever as she welcomed Ganpati home this year. Going all-out for the puja ceremonies, Shilpa and her son Viaan Raj Kundra gave an elegant twist to their Indian wear closet.

The duo donned coordinated outfits by designer Punit Balana and left fashionistas stunned with their twinning game. Wearing a block printed lilac and pink kurta, Shilpa teamed it up with pants that were accented with pink floral motifs and a bright pink dupatta.

To amp up her sartorial elegance, Shilpa opted for a sleek belt that cinched her dupatta at the waist and drew attention to her midriff. Adding a fine traditional touch, she accessorised her look with a pair of gold and ruby jhumkis and a bracelet by Parina International.

With simple kohled eyes, peach lipstick and blow dried hair, Shilpa rounded off the look in a pair of nude juttis by Fizzy Goblet. As for Viaan, the dapper boy wore a striped number from the same collection by Balana.

The kurta set is priced under a range of Rs 15,000-20,000 and ranks high on comfort. The classic traditional look can be invested in low-key family lunches at home and is also perfect for festive ceremonies or puja.

