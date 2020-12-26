Shraddha Kapoor grabs the spotlight at cousin’s engagement in Rs 62k mustard yellow georgette saree

Organza sarees have definitely ruled the fashion roost this year, from Bollywood divas and social media influencers rocking the look and Shraddha Kapoor could not be left behind as she grabbed the spotlight in one at cousin Priyaank Sharma’s engagement with his longtime girlfriend, Shaza Morani. Dressed in a mustard yellow saree, the Baaghi 3 star had our undivided attention as she added a bloom of colour to our social media feeds and we can’t stop gushing over the steamy ethnic pictures that soon flooded the Internet.

Shraddha herself treated fans to a glimpse of her ravishing look which were enough to set the mercury soaring in peak December. Donning the camel twig print georgette saree, Shraddha teamed it with a self linear embroidered cut-sleeves blouse.

Made of organza and silk, the ensemble is perfect houte couture for wedding ceremonies. The actor accsessorised her look with a fine Kundan-Meenakari maang tikka by Sunita Shekhawat, customised gold bangles from Jet Gems and a handcrafted potli bag from The Pink Potli.

Leaving her mid-parted soft curls open, Shraddha wore a dab of nude lipstick, highlighted cheeks, winged eyeliner and neutral shade eye shadow to amp up the glam look. Striking happy pictures for the camera, Shraddha simply captioned them with styling credits. Needless to say, the Street Dancer 3D star looked jaw-dropping classy.

The saree is credited to Indian fashion designer, Arpita Mehta, who is known for her minimalist yet fashion-forward ensembles which feature a seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary designs that enhances the feminine silhouette. The saree originally costs Rs 62,000 on her website.

Shraddha KApoor’s saree from Arpita Mehta ( arpitamehtaofficial.com )

Padmini Kolhapure’s son, Priyaank Sharma’s engagement with Shaza Morani took place on on December 23, 2020. It was attended by his cousin Shraddha along with her brother Siddhant Kapoor, father Shakti Kapoor, mother Shivangi Kolhapure and other family members.

