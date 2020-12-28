Shraddha Kapoor is all about modern fairytales in corset high-waisted dress worth Rs 1.8 lakh

Sections
For a recent shoot, Shraddha Kapoor donned the avatar of a princess belonging to a modern fairytale. Her bodycon black and blue dress looked like something out of a dream.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 10:56 IST

By Nishtha Grover, Hindustan Times Delhi

Shraddha Kapoor in blue gown (Instagram/namdeepak)

We always take a moment to look and swoon whenever Shraddha Kapoor steps on a red carpet. The actor, who has rarely made a fashion faux pas, has an impeccable style sense that always manages to hit the mark. Her latest images from a photoshoot in a regal gown are imparting a modern fairytale vibe and we love it.

For the shoot, Shraddha opted to wear a black and blue spaghetti strap dress. The Ok Jaanu actor’s bodycon gown featured a sweetheart neckline along with puffy elasticated sleeves that added oomph to the look. The lower part of the dress featured a royal blue satin skirt that was adorned with embellished statement floral pattern.

 

The high-waisted dress had a trailing back that made it look right out of a dream and gave it that fairytale moment. Shraddha teamed the floor-length gown with a pair of black heels and chose subtle blue drop earrings for her accessories. Even for the glam, the actor picked a similar route and went for a minimal look.



 

 

Her makeup featured a perfectly contoured face teamed with smokey eyes, mascara laden lashes and a nude glossy lip. Shraddha left her middle-parted slightly wavy hair down and to be honest, this is no less than a runway moment. The gorgeous bodycon dress is by the acclaimed designer-duo Gauri and Nainika and it is worth Rs 1,80,000.

Shraddha Kapoor’s dress is worth Rs 1,80,000 ( gauriandnainika.com )

At a recent wedding, Shraddha made our jaws drop in a beautiful saree and made headlines. Check out some of our favourite sartorial picks from the actor’s wardrobe:

 

 

 

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the 2020 release Baaghi 3. The film also starred Tiger Shroff. She was even seen in Street Dancer 3D sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi.

