Shweta Ki ShaAdi: Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal twin in ivory-gold wedding ensembles in intimate Covid wedding

Aditya Narayan, the singer, reality tv host and yesteryear’s iconic Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan’s son, got on his ghodi and headed with his Baraat to get hitched to his fiance Shweta Agarwal on Tuesday, December 1. Given how private the couple is, Shweta with her private Instagram account and Aditya who barely posted at all about their relationship, when photos from the couple’s pre-wedding and wedding festivities did surface, as expected they went viral sending fans in a frenzy. The gorgeous couple, whose love story began in 2011 on the sets of Aditya’s Bollywood debut film, Shaapit, looked resplendent as they wore colour co-ordinated outfits in gold and white. Aditiya wore a heavily embroidered sherwani with delicate floral motifs on it, he wore a matching gold pagdi. He accessorized his pagdi with a gold brooch with polki work and green beads and pearls. A maala of multiple strings of emerald beads adorning his neck. A dupatta with delicate embroidery on the borders placed on his shoulder to complete the look. As for Shweta she looked as stunning as ever in a gold and white lehenga, choli and two dupattas (one white and another pinkish, red), however the detailed arch-style floral embroidery that featured sequins, beads, crystals and threadwork had hints of Pink and deep red. Shweta wore a huge polki necklace with emerald stone accents, her mathapatti, nath, huge earrings and chooda perfectly completed her look. Check out pictures of the couple from the private wedding ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic:

Aditya had announced his wedding a few weeks ago on his social media handle with a photo of him hugging Shweta, the post was captioned, “We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private.Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December P.S.Kaha tha na... Kabhi na kabhi to miloge kahin pe humko yakeen hai.” He wrote the last line in Hindi.