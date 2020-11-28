So many incredible memories: Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks radiant in sunshine yellow saree in nostalgic post about Padma Shri win

Sections
Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Twitter and Instagram accounts to reminisce about the time she was conferred with the Padma Shri award, India’s fourth highest civilian award.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 17:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram)

Is there anything that Priyanka Chopra Jonas can’t do? The actor, singer, producer, entrepreneur and recently turned author with her book Unfinished took to her social media accounts to share another feather in her cap. The 38-year-old Quantico star took to her Twitter and Instagram accounts to reminisce about the time she was conferred with the Padma Shri award, India’s fourth highest civilian award. Priyanka looked resplendent in the multiple photos posted by her as she donned a sunshine yellow mesh saree with floral self thread embroidery, for accessories she went with jhumkas, a chunky maala and kada with a temple jewellery twist. She was of course wearing her gigantic engagement ring, a green bindi adorning her face that was dressed up in minimal make-up and a deep red lip colour. The Isn’t It Romantic actor had her short hair open flowing in soft waves. She shared the post with the caption, “When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family.”

 

She went on, “With our military background, I can’t even explain what a honour of this stature meant to me and my family. My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami (aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony. Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us. The only thing missing was my dad... even though he wasn’t physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey.”

