Social media life: Your digital avatar could strut about virtually dressed in Ralph Lauren, here’s how

Ralph Lauren, the global fashion empire in 1967, is now bringing its luxury fashion to Snapchat Bitmojis. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative by the brand who tied up with social media tool, Snapchat to bring branded, customisable and shoppable wardrobe options for Bitmoji avatars. Bitmoji avatars allow Snapchat users to virtually express themselves through their personal style, mood and more which can be altered as per choice, or maybe according to the day of the week. These avatars are shareable on other social media assets too so the essence of the virtual avatar stays quite the same across the virtual universe.

With an aim to break barriers within the digital fashion landscape, this collaboration hopes to elevate brand storytelling and redefine commerce capabilities, helping a global luxury fashion brand like Ralph Lauren reach the younger generation too.

These Bitmojis in Ralph Lauren clothing took about six months to develop. Available under the ‘Mix and Match’ feature, 12 iconic looks from the Ralph Lauren X Bitmoji Collection, 6 menswear and 6 womenswear looks, will be customisable by users. The collection has been styled on a virtual background that reflects the timeless heritage and welcoming atmosphere, synonymous with Ralph Lauren retail.

Via a few Instagram posts, the brand made this collaboration announcement. They said: “... To celebrate today’s launch, we recreated a few of our favorite places — like our women’s flagship at 888 Madison Avenue in New York — to serve as the backdrop for the first-ever Mix and Match wardrobe. The customizable wardrobe features 12 of our most iconic looks, 32 colorways, and over 100 ways to style.”

The digital launch will be celebrated by a performance in early September by Grammy Award–winning artist, Chance the Rapper.

Other collaborations include a regional mural initiative, interactive gaming and experiential Out-of-Home Augmented Reality (AR). The murals, or the Polo Public Art project, is a series of interactive street art featured in cities such as New York, Chicago and Dallas by local street graffiti artists commissioned by Ralph Lauren in celebration of the iconic Polo Shirt.

Ralph Lauren has taken on environmental initiatives diligently over the years and is putting a significant effort at changing its corporate culture and its clothes production, in an effort to substantially reduce their carbon footprint. The company’s other goals include the use of 100% sustainably sourced cotton by 2025 and 100% recyclable or sustainably sourced packaging materials by the same year. The famous Ralph Lauren Polo T-shirt also got a sustainable avatar last year when ocean plastic was used to create the piece of clothing.

In the past, Christian Dior (3Dior makeup experience) and Louis Vuitton have introduced Augmented Reality projects, while Gucci came up with one for branded Spectacles.

