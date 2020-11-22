Sonakshi Sinha gives a glimpse of ‘shaadi vibes’ in a fusion of burgundy cape and kite pants

Sections
Sonakshi Sinha gives a twist to traditional Indian wear as she steps out for friend’s wedding in a burgundy cape and a pair of kite pants

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 15:08 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Sonakshi Sinha amps up ‘shaadi vibes’ in a fusion of burgundy cape-kite pants (Instagram/aslisona)

The winter wedding season coupled with months of quarantine have inevitably brought out the creative side of fashionistas and Sonakshi Sinha is no different as she gave a glimpse of “shaadi vibes” in fusion wear. Stepping out for a friend’s wedding with her fashion foot forward, the Dabangg star was seen giving a sartorial twist to traditional Indian wear and we can’t help but take note, future planners that we are.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi shared pictures of her ravishing ensemble from Indian designer Arpita Mehta that added a bloom of colour straight from the catwalk and into our hearts, using minimalist style. The diva was featured donning a burgundy coloured cape that sported intricate designs all over in silver colour and came with ruffles at the bottom.

Sonakshi teamed it with a pair of similar coloured kite pants that kept the attention on the colour bursting across the dull winters and created easy balance between comfort and luxury. The actor completed the look with a pair of Aprajita Toor’s handmade wedges that came with a premium smooth mettalic leatherette.

Pulling back her sleek mid-parted hair in a low ponytail, Sonakshi accessorised her look with an exquisite kada, a chic choker sporting uncut diamond and emeralds and a pair of similar design earrings. Wearing a nude lipstick, winged eyeliner and on-fleek eyebrows, Sonakshi captioned the pictures, “Shaadi vibes (still not mine 🙄🙄) styled by @mohitrai assisted by @shubhi.kumar (sic).”



 

Earlier, the Force 2 star flooded the Internet with her ethnic looks from flaunting antique jewellery and bindis to getting the Mehendi look right in a gorgeous white a wide-necked kurti and sequinned palazzo set. Sonakshi had teamed the latter outfit with a white zari dupatta featuring sequins and tassels.

 

 

On another note, Sonakshi recently brought interior designer and art director Rupin Suchak to redesign an entire floor of her family home, Ramayan. The makeover resonates well with her ‘minimalist’ vision for her personal space.

