Sonakshi Sinha sets December on fire with her sizzling look in a bodycon faux leather dress

As the party week and festive spirit kicks in, Dabangg star Sonakshi Sinha was seen raising the bar of fashion goals in winter’s ‘IT dress’ – a strappy faux leather midi. Making a chic case in her stunning look, Sonakshi changed our “Monday blues to red and black” and we can’t help but take fashion cues to set mercury levels ablaze this chilly December.

Styled by Mohit Rai, Sona was seen donning the little black dress which has turned out to be a party staple. The figure-hugging black leather dress came with a sweetheart padded bustier to add to the oomph factor.

Features a flattering waist to highlight her silhouette, the edgy leather dress was enough to make a sartorial statement. The picture was captioned, “Yup, that dress was as tight as it looks! (sic)”

The actor left her signature side-parted wavy hair open and wore a nude shade lipstick with neutral tone makeup to let the ensemble do the maximum talking. Opting for a no accessory look, Sonakshi completed her regal attire with a pair of black heels from the footwear brand, Public Desire.

Sonakshi Sinha’s full look in the black faux leather dress ( Instagram/aslisona )

It is no secret that the leather trend that has been dominating catwalks for the past few seasons and Bollywood stars are certainly not one to stay away from it for too long. In another set of pictures from a sultry photoshoot, Sonakshi was seen looking like a vision in an all-white sheer maxi.

The off-shoulder dress came with a tulle train and flaunted her curves well. Take a look:

The Force 2 star has been serving some top pick that were trending this party season or are perfect to lounge at home and the fashionista in us can’t wait to recreate them this holiday season.

