Sonakshi Sinha stuns on magazine cover in Rs 6.5k outfit. Get the look

Sonakshi Sinha has a very unique sense of fashion, the actor’s free spirited demeanour come through her style and while most of us are sitting at home, working on our desktops pajamas, the Akira actor’s latest social media post will make you want to buy formal wear, even if it is just to attend Zoom calls at home. Sonakshi posed as the cover girl for the September issue of Elle magazine, and the Dabangg fame actor looks like she means business in her grey blazer and matching skinny fit pants, the yellow crop top added a pop of colour to Sonakishi’s look as she smoldered at the camera, wearing stacks of Misho Designs jewellery around her neck and fingers. The actor’s crimped hair brought back ‘90s memories and the white Christian Louboutin pumps perfectly tied the look together. What’s even better? The blazer and pants are from Marks and Spencer and they’re actually quite affordable.

The official website of the brand shows the price of the blazer at Rs 3,999 and the pants at Rs 2,499.

Sonakshi has always been very vocal against online trolls and has even joined hands with Maharashtra Police and Mission Josh to create awareness about the same. In the interview with Elle Sonakshi opened up about how cyber bullying can affect one’s mental health. She said, “For 10 years, I took the vile comments thinking I can’t do anything because I wasn’t aware of the laws that are in place. A lot of women feel like there may be a certain shame that comes with it, or they feel like it’s too tedious a process. But I think we need to step up, and not let this happen to ourselves, or others around us. The minute you report one person, you’ll probably be saving fifty other women going through that,” in regards to the arrest of a man she reported it to the cyber cell of Mumbai Police for using derogatory remarks against the actor.

On the professional front, Sonakshi will be seen as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a farmer who along with 300 other women rebuilt Bhuj’s only runway overnight, in the upcoming Bhuj: The Pride of India.

