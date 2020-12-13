Sections
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja aces smart layering and turns winter look inspiration on Bhaane's 8th birthday

Looking for a chic twist to woollen sweaters this winter? Search no more as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja serves some serious winter fashion inspiration with her smart layering game as Anand Ahuja’s Bhaane celebrated 8 years in the industry

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 17:56 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s smart layering in Bhaane turns winter look inspiration (Instagram/sonamkapoor)

Beating herself at her own previous fashion games, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja once again stepped out in London streets with her sartorial foot forward and fans were left gushing. As Anand Ahuja’s Bhaane celebrated 8 years in the industry, The Zoya Factor star served some serious winter fashion inspiration with her smart layering game for all those looking to give a chic twist to woollen sweaters this cosy season.

As Bhaane turned eight on Saturday, Sonam was seen dressed head to toe in the brand’s ensembles to celebrate comfort and authenticity. Donning a black and white checkered co-ord set, the actor set her neighbourhood in Notting Hill on fire.

 

Sonam had apparently stepped out to “pick up some hot coffee” and her dainty look in a checkered jacket featuring balloon sleeves, layered with a black shirt and further teamed with a white round-neck tee, stole the show. The look was paired with matching pants and Sonam completed the attire with a pair of black boots.



 

To amp up the glam quotient, Sonam accessorised her look with a trendy black clutch, a golden chain and a black woollen cap. In one of the pictures, Sonam shared, “My morning, in Bhaane for Bhaane’s birthday (sic).”

 

Urban apparel brand Bhaane had partnered with Sonam earlier this year to to offer refreshments to shoppers through their in-house cafes across Bhaane’s stores. While this is a common trend among many clothing and lifestyle stores, ‘OneTwo.Bhaane’ could not be left behind from jumping the bandwagon.

