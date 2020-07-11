Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gets fans to recreate her iconic fashion looks to escape boredom amid Coronavirus lockdown

Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always been at the forefront of Bollywood’s fashion revolution, and the fashionista who is best known for always been dressed to the tens, without a hair out of place, now wants all her fashion-loving fans to get styling themselves. Sonam took to her Instagram and wrote about how she was missing getting dressed up for shoots, and made up a fun game for her fans who have also been cooped up at home on account of the lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sonam wrote, “Sitting at home, I’m obviously missing my crew, being on the set and getting ready. If you guys also miss going out, meeting your friends and dressing up (and if you want to pay a visit to your nice clothes and shoes haha) - I have an interesting idea for us.”

Sonam went on to share that she wanted people to recreate the looks she posts, and the Veere Di Wedding actor would repost the best entries. Explaining the rules, she added, “So I’m going to be posting a few of my iconic looks (also easy to execute), for you guys to recreate. It’s a fun li’l game, where you guys get to dress up, add your own twists to these challenges. My first look is a classic one, a white shirt with blue jeans and a red lipstick. Recreate it, play around, and don’t forget to have fun with it! Out of all the entries that I get, I’ll personally choose a few of my faves and repost them! Here are some ground rules 1) Put up a picture of your look. 2) Tag me. 3) Use the hashtag, #TakeTwowithSonam.”

The actor reminded her fans that the deadline was on Monday, “Hope you have fun styling this weekend!”

Sonam recently also posted about her two inspirations, Neerja Bhanot and yesteryear actor, producer and director, Fatma Begum. Sonam wrote, “For those of you who don’t know, in the beginning of my career, I AD’d with a director for almost 5 years. In a space that was largely dominated by men, I got a glimpse of what it means to be a woman in an otherwise man’s world. It is not easy. Later, when I went on to act in films, one such film that hit home was Neerja. I read her story, I read the script, I did my research - Neerja was a badass. She was courageous, she was strong, she was also emotional and sensitive. Looking at these women and reading about them, I cannot help but look up to them.”

She went on to write about how she was also inspired by Fatma Begum, “Another inspiration of mine has to be Fatma Begum! She was a leader in so many ways. Largely responsible for pulling the film industry out of its patriarchal ways, she was also unafraid to try news things and experiment. Right now, as Rhea and I lead AK Films, there are 1001 issues and roadblocks that we face, quite a few of them because we are women. Stories like Fatma’s gives me hope and encouragement. Rhea and I have never shied away from speaking up about the issues we faced while making Veere, but the fact is that that is just the tip of the iceberg. I just want to thank and show my respect to Fatma Begum, for paving the way for women to become actors, scriptwriters, producers and directors. Thank you for doing what you did back then, so that we can do what we are doing right now. No amount of words can describe the respect I have for you, thank you for being a feminist, thank you for not being afraid, thank you for taking risks, and thank you for establishing a platform for actors like myself to even exist today.”

Sonam went on to encourage people to read more about the yesteryear icon, “Guys, if you don’t know about her, I urge you to look her up, read about her, be inspired. We NEED more women like her!”

