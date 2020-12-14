Sonam Kapoor Ahuja goes flower picking while high on winter fashion in Prada sweater, Fendi boots and Bhaane jacket

After making heads turn with her smart layering game in all Bhaane ensembles, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja raised the bar of casual fashion with comfort and luxury as she stepped out in London donning apparels from Prada, Fendi and Emilia Wickstead all-in-one look. Putting her sartorial foot forward, The Zoya Factor star was seen picking flowers from her “favourite flower shop in Notting hill” in a fashion studded affair this winter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a slew of pictures featuring her in the sizzling avatar. The diva was dressed in a printed pink round-neck sweater from Prada, tucked inside a silver knee-length skirt by Emilia Wickstead.

Sonam cut a stylish figure in a classic utility jacket by her husband, Anand Ahuja’s urban apparel brand ‘Bhaane’ and teamed the look with a golf cap. The gorgeous styling was completed with a pair of red leather boots from Fendi and Sonam accessorised her look with a sky blue handbag.

Leaving her luscious tresses down her back, Sonam was seen posing with a bunch of roses. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Sonam amped the glam quotient with minimalistic makeup and mascara laden eyelashes.

The pictures were captioned, “Pretty flowers + prettier clothes = a happy Sonam. Twirling in Bhaane. All day. Every day. #AllBhaaneAllDay #BhaaneTurnsEight #HappyBirthdayBhaane (sic).”

Sonam has always proved to be the epitome of modern femininity by opting for fashion ensembles with modern silhouettes and strong colour use. Her effortless combination of traditional with contemporary, unique sense of style and ability to literally pull off any clothing has not only left international designers smitten but also made her dominate the fashion world ever since she stepped in the industry.

