Spanx: New mom Katy Perry shares secret to her post-baby body

Katy Perry loves to keep it real, and the 36-year-old pop singer who has belted out hits like I Kissed A Girl, TGIF, Bon Appetit, Roar, among others, is giving her fans and followers the down low on ‘what makes a woman’. The American Idol judge gave birth to her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove in August and has since been showing fans the real, not-so-perfect side of motherhood. In a hilarious TikTok and Instagram video, Katy can be seen all dolled up in a stunning royal blue over coat, huge dangling earring, studded heels and her blonde hair cascading in waves as she struts down her dressing room and the words: ‘power. attitude, style, confidence, sex,’, splash across the screen, until she walks right upto the camera and pulls her overcoat up to reveal every mommy, and also woman’s post festive season, best friend to suck the extra pounds in instantaneously, Spanx!

Katy captioned the video, “#whatmakesawoman #foryou”, referencing a track in her latest album Smile, and also as a nod to the things women do to live up to society’s beauty standards. And fans couldn’t get enough of the pop singer’s honest and funny video. One commented, “Katy Perry speaking truth, spanx are a postpartum woman’s best friend.” This isn’t the first time Katy has shown a very real, not so picture perfect side of motherhood. Earlier in August, just a few days after giving birth to her daughter Katy posted a photo of herself on Instagram, make-up free, no hair done, rocking a nursing bra and gray underwear. She funnily wrote, “Hair and make-up by exhaustion”.

She funnily had her song It’s Not The End of The World playing against the image. Talking about her relationship with husband Orlando, and how being pregnant and at home during the lockdown was, she said to in a May 2020 chat with Sirius Hits 1, “God bless him, he’s still here, which is amazing and commendable. Because I have definitely tested him and been like, ‘Oh yeah? You think you can handle me? Let’s see it!’”

