Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Spanx: New mom Katy Perry shares secret to her post-baby body

Spanx: New mom Katy Perry shares secret to her post-baby body

Earlier in August, just a few days after giving birth to her daughter with Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry posted a photo of herself on Instagram, make-up free, no hair done, rocking a nursing bra and gray underwear.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 20:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Katy Perry (Instagram)

Katy Perry loves to keep it real, and the 36-year-old pop singer who has belted out hits like I Kissed A Girl, TGIF, Bon Appetit, Roar, among others, is giving her fans and followers the down low on ‘what makes a woman’. The American Idol judge gave birth to her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove in August and has since been showing fans the real, not-so-perfect side of motherhood. In a hilarious TikTok and Instagram video, Katy can be seen all dolled up in a stunning royal blue over coat, huge dangling earring, studded heels and her blonde hair cascading in waves as she struts down her dressing room and the words: ‘power. attitude, style, confidence, sex,’, splash across the screen, until she walks right upto the camera and pulls her overcoat up to reveal every mommy, and also woman’s post festive season, best friend to suck the extra pounds in instantaneously, Spanx!

 

Katy captioned the video, “#whatmakesawoman #foryou”, referencing a track in her latest album Smile, and also as a nod to the things women do to live up to society’s beauty standards. And fans couldn’t get enough of the pop singer’s honest and funny video. One commented, “Katy Perry speaking truth, spanx are a postpartum woman’s best friend.” This isn’t the first time Katy has shown a very real, not so picture perfect side of motherhood. Earlier in August, just a few days after giving birth to her daughter Katy posted a photo of herself on Instagram, make-up free, no hair done, rocking a nursing bra and gray underwear. She funnily wrote, “Hair and make-up by exhaustion”.

She funnily had her song It’s Not The End of The World playing against the image. Talking about her relationship with husband Orlando, and how being pregnant and at home during the lockdown was, she said to in a May 2020 chat with Sirius Hits 1, “God bless him, he’s still here, which is amazing and commendable. Because I have definitely tested him and been like, ‘Oh yeah? You think you can handle me? Let’s see it!’”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
Dec 09, 2020 19:55 IST
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 09, 2020 20:10 IST
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Dec 09, 2020 17:45 IST
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Dec 09, 2020 18:39 IST

latest news

Roshni land scam: Ex-MLA Pathania’s late father, grandfather on list of beneficiaries
Dec 09, 2020 21:18 IST
J&K tourism department begins winter sports activities at Gulmarg
Dec 09, 2020 21:17 IST
IIT Mandi researchers propose technique to generate electricity from floor tiles
Dec 09, 2020 21:14 IST
Reliance Jio working with Realme, others to bring down device prices
Dec 09, 2020 21:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.