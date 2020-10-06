Spilling creativity on the runway

The fashion industry has received fresh impetus since the pandemic hit. Going digital and filling in the virtual void has been catered to by fashion shows across the world. Recently, designer Jeremy Scott, creative director for Moschino presented his spring/summer 2021 collection, which was more like a puppet show. A showcased a film with 40 new looks using 30-inch marionettes that includes front row usuals from the fashion fraternity across the world.

Though the collection saw an amalgamation of fantasy-tulle ball gowns, pantsuits and dresses. The reactions to the show varied. While some loved the idea, some criticized it due to the carbon footprint. Back home, when we asked designers, they enjoyed the change in the show, do fashion enthusiasts still have an appetite for shows like these? They loved the show and felt it was a change in times like these. “I thought it was a very creative manner of presentation and I enjoyed watching it very much. I feel creative well thought out presentations will bring value even with Indian audiences as well,” says designer Anupama Dayal.

Designer Gautam Gupta believes it was more of storytelling. “I feel it was a unique and a fun way to present. This won’t be the norm as it was one of the kinds of the concept. This concept gives one attention and makes the brand perceive as fun in such times but it is not the way every designer will die to go for. From a business and narrating fashion perspective it is a big risk but then maybe they wanted that word blocks along with their creations. It’s all about individual vision for the brand and how the collection and presentation fits into it. As said there is no right, no wrong opinions are different.” adds Gupta

On this, fashion influencer and enthusiast Hanadi Merchant Habib says, “Garment construction, craftsmanship and the use of luxurious fabrics was a strong focus at the Moschino SS21 show. Jeremy Scott brought back real fashion and it was truly beautiful.”