Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Standing by the weavers

Standing by the weavers

On National Handloom Day today, FDCI has come forward to empower weavers.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 09:55 IST

By Prerna Gauba,

FDCI has come forward to empower weavers (Shutterstock)

The Covid-19 crisis has made survival difficult for many, including the weaver community. Handloom weavers slipped into a quagmire of despair as sales were negligible, and their only source of income — by spinning magical weaves — had no demand. However, the warmth and camaraderie in the fashion industry always shows the power of solidarity, as they shine light on those who need it the most, especially in trying times
like these.

Many fashion houses and e-commerce websites came forward to promote handloom goods and spread awareness about looms. Also, Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani, and the textile secretary, worked towards the welfare of weavers across the country by promoting handloom.

As the fashion economy has a positive environmental impact by keeping handloom goods in play, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) launched campaigns, such as Meet the Makers. They also started a Covid-19 Support Fund to support up and coming designers across the country.

Moving forward, the FDCI’s support fund will bring smiles on the faces of weavers as well. “Today onwards, the FDCI board has decided to help handloom weavers through the new-found Covid-19 Support Fund. We will be buying merchandise from weavers, which would be used to make high-in-demand cotton masks or ensembles. The idea behind this is to buy unsold handloom fabrics stocked with them, which would help the weaving community earn a better livelihood,” says Sunil Sethi, chairman of FDCI, who believes that the answer to
the buzzword, sustainability, is handloom.



FDCI board member Rahul Mishra feels it’s time to involve weavers in what we do and value their art. “I was a part of FDCI board meetings, wherein the purpose was to promote handloom and give the weavers a better future. This is a cyclic process. We buy, sell and then go back to weavers to buy more. This isn’t charity, but valuing art and craft, that FDCI is doing,” he adds.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Facebook employees to work from home until July 2021; get $1,000 for home offices
Aug 07, 2020 10:50 IST
India sees highest one-day spike of over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, tally past 2 million
Aug 07, 2020 10:49 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty asks ED to defer questioning
Aug 07, 2020 10:35 IST
Rana’s fiancee Miheeka’s mom ‘couldn’t stop crying’ at pre-wedding function
Aug 07, 2020 10:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.