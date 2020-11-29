Startup develops software for displaying garment images in 3D

The software, its developers say, is a game changer for small and medium enterprises as it does away with the need of expensive model photoshoots. (Unsplash)

A startup incubated by IIT Madras and NASSCOM has developed a software to convert flat images of traditional Indian garments into photo-realistic 3D images on e-commerce websites.

The software, its developers say, is a game changer for small and medium enterprises as it does away with the need of expensive model photoshoots. The software, TRI3D, is aimed at helping SMEs survive the economic challenges brought about by Covid-19.

According to the team, as many as 80,000 garments have been digitized and sold using TRI3D’s Technology in India, Sri Lanka and Abu Dhabi in the last one year alone. More than 100 new generation entrepreneurs from across 50 locations in India have already deployed this technology.

“Our unique apparel visualization technology converts flat images of garments such as sarees into beautiful photo-realistic 3D images on models, mannequins and creative representations. We have developed a software substitute for conventional model photoshoots, convenient for even the small boutique designers and weavers who cannot afford photoshoots,” said IIT Madras alumni and startup co-founder Krishna Sumanth Alwala.

“The images generated by TRI3D are acceptable on most of the popular e-commerce websites. This digital technology will go a long way in ensuring small and medium businesses do not get behind in the digital revolution and are able to re-invent themselves for the pandemic era. “The painstaking task of arranging a day-long photoshoot with models having to constantly change in and out of sarees, is easily bypassed. The desired image is generated in a matter of minutes, without any compromise. The quality of the generated image is on par if not superior to the images taken by a photoshoot,” he added.

Elaborating on their technology, Nitish Reddy Parvatham, Co-founder, TRI3D Startup, and an IIT Bombay Alumnus, said, “A simple picture of a flat piece of a saree is automatically draped onto a model with unchallenged realism, by the power of technology. “The photo could also be one of an unstitched dress material and our software will not only ‘stitch’ the fabric but also visualise it as a finished garment draped onto a model, in a variety of poses”.

“Many top retail companies have encouraged us and helped us shape the product and its realism. We worked closely with one of the biggest fashion e-commerce players in India besides a major brand in South India, a couple of the largest saree retailers in Chennai,” he added.

