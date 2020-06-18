Summer fashion: 5 styles to own this season

Summer dresses including asymmetrical dresses, shirt dresses, off-shoulder dresses, maxi dresses, sheath dresses, ruffle dresses, high-low dresses and others are easy to style can be tried in a variety of hues and prints. (Unsplash)

It’s that time of the year when you can experiment with your wardrobe and add more colours (everything from the classic white to pastels to pop), different silhouettes, patterns and textures. The classic summer dress is, of course, an ideal choice to complement the scorching heat. Give your skin-clinging tights or jeans a break, and go for flowy dresses in a variety of shades, making your lazy summer days a tad brighter and more comfortable.

Summer dresses including asymmetrical dresses, shirt dresses, off-shoulder dresses, maxi dresses, sheath dresses, ruffle dresses, high-low dresses and others are easy to style can be tried in a variety of hues and prints.

These dresses are also easy to style with several fashionable footwears, accessory and jewellery. If you believe in a minimal style, go for light jewellery and basic footwear like strappy sandals or minimal flats. If you prefer volume and a busy look, go for chunky sneakers or espadrilles and complete the look with stacked jewellery and a tote.

Here are 5 summer dresses to own this season, upgrade your wardrobe and beat the unforgiving heat:

Wrap dress

Wrap dresses spell S-U-M-M-E-R like none other. Try this in a variety of colours and an asymmetrical pattern or a mid-length one. Pair this with strappy sandals.

Maxi dress

A perfect summer staple, maxi dresses can be experimented in terms of their prints and patterns - from colour-blocked versions to stripes, the options are aplenty. Choose from A-lines to empire waistlines when adding maxi dresses to your summer wardrobe! Pair this with a floppy hat, oversized sunglasses and strappy sandals to own a beachy look, even if you are away from a beach location.

Shirt dress

A versatile dress idea, a shirt dress can take you from an office to a casual outing nearly effortlessly. If you’re headed to an official outing, pair the shirt dress with a pair of high heels or peep-toes. In case of a casual outing, you can always opt for sneakers or flats and make the most of your day. Accessorise with a bracelet or a wristwatch to keep the look simple yet stylish.

Sheath dress

The sheath dress comes in a variety of patterns and lengths but is mostly known to a fitted, straight cut dress. The ‘Friday casuals’ vibe of a sheath dress gives it the quality of shifting from a Friday at work and an evening outing after. Go for monochromatic dresses as it’s the safest choice for those who like to keep it simple. A watch, minimal jewellery, a colourful scarf are a few accessories to choose from for a sheath dress.

Skater dress

Nothing defines a flattering look much like a skater dress. From pastels, florals, or monochromes, a skater dress is sure to amp up your style quo this summer. Pair this with gladiators or tie-up sandals for a perfect holiday style.

