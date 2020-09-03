Summer Fashion Trends: Priyanka Chopra’s sartorial sense is chic and stylish. Here are our favourites

Fashion-lovers have a field day looking at PeeCee’s Instagram pictures where she inspires in every way fathomable, especially her sartorial sense. (Priyanka Chopra/Instagram )

Priyanka Chopra Jonas or PeeCee as she is fondly called by her fans, has a style sense that has always bowled us over. From red carpet fashion to street style, PeeCee owns the fashion game. The actor who has recently completed 2 decades in the entertainment industry, has managed to conquer both Bollywood and Hollywood through her impeccable acting skills and her sartorial sense. Looking at her style evolution is nothing short of a miraculous journey for the actor because she’s gone from plain Jane next door to the one to watch out for as she traipses down New York’s street in some of the most stylish outfits. The Quantico actor puts together her perfectly refined looks that fit like a glove on her feisty personality.

ALSO READ: Fashion lessons we learn by following Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram

In an interview to HT earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra spoke with us about her beauty regimen, makeup essentials, fashion choices and more and also explained why she loves sarees and “can’t pick one saree over the other because I absolutely love how I feel when I’m wearing a saree. It’s feminine, it’s elegant and it’s versatile. The drape, the fabric, it’s as traditional as it is modern,” PeeCee said.

Fashion-lovers have a field day looking at Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram where she inspires in every way, especially her sartorial sense.

The actor is a fan of popping colours and loves to experiment with it all, especially when she’s travelling for leisure. From dresses in bright shades to floral prints that shout ‘vacay’, Priyanka Chopra’s travel fashion is a statement on its own.

“I am super moody with my fashion and I love to play with different styles that go from effortless and low-key to super feminine girly pieces. I also really like to push the boundaries and explore fashion from all angles,” added Priyanka in the interview.

Take a dekko at some of our favourites, courtesy Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account:

A little bit of Spring, a lit bit of Summer

Resting is self-care, but who said you can’t be well-dressed for it?

Love is... looking in the same direction together, albeit in style

A monokini, floral shrug, a glass of lemonade - perfect holiday picture ingredients

Floral pattern for an evening dress? ‘A Walk in the park’

“Street style - I’m a jeans and t-shirt kind of girl at heart. It also depends on the outing, but I love to show a little leg”, said Priyanka Chopra on what she prefers more between red carpet fashion or street style.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter