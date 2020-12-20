Sunny Leone in off-shoulder gown, Gauahar Khan in metallic dress set date night fashion goals

Right before you run off to the much-awaited date night this Sunday, Bollywood divas Sunny Leone and Gauahar Khan sorted fans fashion woes with their sartorial inspirations. Those looking for the perfect outfit to add that oomph factor to their date night need not search any further as Sunny and Gauahar showed how to sizzle up the romantic dinner outing.

If you’re like us who have been leaning on fashion as an excuse to let off some 2020 steam and have bought clothes, shoes and accessories on a whim, here’s how you can style your latest wardrobe additions especially on a date night where we face one of the biggest sartorial conundrums. Take inspiration from Sunny who recently stepped out with hubby Daniel Weber to attended Mid-Day Showbiz Icon Awards 2020 at Grand Hyatt in Kalina in Mumbai.

However, it was her ravishing dress which set the mercury soaring across the Internet as pictures from the event flooded social media platforms. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny too shared a slew of pictures which featured her in the glam look and we instantly singled it out as a sate night fashion inspiration.

The actor was seen donning a deep cut, off-shoulder embellished dress with white base and black graphic prints. The floor-length gown sported a thigh-high slit and was held at the waist by a cloth belt of same fabric.

Sunny teamed her look with a pair of regal black heels. Leaving her sid-parted tresses open, Sunny wore a dab of luscious pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks and smokey eyes.

Accessorising her look with a pair of hoop earrings and a bespoke black clutch, Sunny captioned the pictures, “”Eat your heart out baby!! (sic)” and Daniel instantly emptied his stash of red hearts in the comments section.

Sticking to black heels, you can opt for another smoking hot look like the one Gauahar nailed in her latest picture on the Gram. Metallics like gold or silver never fail to set the party-ready tone and Gauahar opted for just that as she slew in a silver metallic one-shoulder dress.

For her beauty look, Gauahar wore a hot wine lip tint with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes and glitzy eyeshadow. Leaving her signature sid-parted hair open, the Chokra Jawan star exuded the kind of energy we should all have on our date night.

Gauahar Khan in silver metallic dress ( Instagram/gauaharkhan )

Which look are you going to recreate this weekend?

