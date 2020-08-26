Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Supermodel Claudia Schiffer celebrates her 50th birthday in sheer beaded Balmain gown

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer celebrates her 50th birthday in sheer beaded Balmain gown

Claudia Schiffer started the countdown to her birthday by sharing a clip made of personal nuggets she’s clicked with her friends in the fashion fraternity. She is seen with fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell, fashion Kaiser Karl Lagerfeld and others.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 13:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma, Hindustan Times Delhi

The blue beaded dress the supermodel is wearing is identical to the one she wore for Balmain’s spring 2016 campaign. (@asapprove/Instagram)

Model Claudia Schiffer, who turned 50 on Tuesday, August 25, celebrated her milestone birthday dressed in a sheer blue beaded Balmain gown custom-made for her by the fashion house’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

Schiffer started the countdown to her birthday by sharing a clip made of personal nuggets she’s clicked with her friends in the fashion fraternity. She is seen with fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell, fashion Kaiser Karl Lagerfeld and many other popular names. Schiffer is also seen wearing the gold Versace bomber jacket and boots she first wore when she walked on the runway in 1994. The model is also seen holding a Chanel bag that was hand-painted by Karl Lagerfeld himself.

 

In a special video, Schiffer says, “In a special birthday edition of #InsideTheWardrobe with @BritishVogue, I have shared a few of my most treasured wardrobe items and the stories behind them: from a very special ’90s @Versace bomber to a custom @Balmain dress by @Olivier_Rousteing and my beloved @ChanelOfficial bag collection.”



 

The blue beaded dress the supermodel is wearing is identical to the one she wore for Balmain’s spring 2016 campaign. At the time, she posed for fashion photographer Steven Klein alongside fellow catwalk legends Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford. The model says this dress was “originally in dark green for the Balmain campaign a few years ago.”

The model wore the dress to cut her over-the-top chocolate cake, as well as while walking British Vogue through a tour of her closet for the latest episode of the ‘Inside the Wardrobe’ series which started in 2014 with its first episode featuring Vogue Fashion Editors - Sarah Harris & Bay Garnett.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bipasha, Suniel mourn death of their former secretary, Jatin Rajguru
Aug 26, 2020 14:02 IST
Congress MLA Pargat Singh, AAP legislator Pandori test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Punjab assembly session
Aug 26, 2020 14:00 IST
Mehul Choksi moves Delhi high court against Netflix documentary
Aug 26, 2020 14:00 IST
Imtiaz Ali shares an explanation of the chaos behind Tamasha
Aug 26, 2020 14:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.