Coronavirus Outbreak
Supermom Emily makes the most ‘mom’ invention ever for the coronavirus pandemic, wins the internet

Melbourne-based mother of 7 invented the ‘wine mask’ as a joke and people all over the internet claim that it is the best invention to come out of the pandemic yet.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 14:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta, Hindustan Times Delhi

Its wine o’clock! (tiktok @mumdadof7)

We all need a little something to take the edge off during the coronavirus pandemic and to be perfectly honest, this entire year has been a giant train wreck so far. But every rain cloud has a silver lining and there have been few occasions when human willpower and ingenuity have prevailed over all else. What better way to keep your chin up during the pandemic than some coronavirus-related humour!

Emily Rumbold, a 36-year-old mom of 7 kids recently came up with the best invention for moms all over the world. Instead of a traditional mask, Emily used an empty packet of baby wipes, cut out the top of it and added elastic straps too. The flap of the baby wipes packet can then be opened to uncover the mouth.

Emily shared a hilarious video on her Tiktok wearing the mask. She opened the flap and took a gulp of wine and captioned it, “Doing my bit to stop the spread #stayhome.” She shared her invention of social media and got an overwhelming response from moms all over the globe. A lot of the viewers were in agreement that her mask is the best invention out there and that it is exactly what they need to get through the pandemic!



It is important to note that her ‘invention’ was meant only for gags and is not to be used in lieu of an actual mask. It is compulsory for everyone to wear masks and though Emily Rumbold’s invention is hilarious and ingenious, it does not provide safety from the virus.

