Sweatsuit is the new pantsuit

Bollywood stars during quarantine have been spotted in active wear separates

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:38 IST

By Manish Mishra, Hindustan Times

Kareena Kapoor Khan in sweatpants (Instagram)

With nowhere to go and actors spending a great deal of time indoors, active wear separates and twinsets have replaced dresses and pantsuits. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, from Deepika Padukone to Esha Gupta - actors have been spotted chilling in their sporty leggings, yoga pants and crop tops. Internationally, the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner have been spotted sporting active wear separates. Covid-19 has completely transformed the sartorial game on Instagram with no events or red carpet appearances happening. A look-at-me pantsuit or a shimmer my ballgown seems out of question. So is it okay to deduce that sweatsuit has emerged to be the new pantsuit thanks to this never-ending period of lockdown and uncertainty?

 

Athleisure gains focus

Designer Shehla Khan says, “Since we are spending more time at home, everyone is focusing on their physical selves, and as opposed to dressing up to go out we are dressing up to stay at home for a lounge, to practice yoga or exercise. Hence comfort is the new focus, where style is concerned and that’s where workout gear and athleisure or track pants and sweatshirts come in.”



 

Comfort over vanity

Designer Kunal Anil Tanna says, “With the ever evolving fashion preferences, it’s no longer about vanity over comfort. A majority of people are constantly multitasking, which makes comfort a priority; and what’s more comfortable than athleisure separates and sweatsuits!”

