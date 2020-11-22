Tara Sutaria makes a fashion statement in ethereal bridal wear, says ‘I used to shun prints earlier but now have a flurry’

Tara Sutaria on her fashion choices: ‘I used to shun prints earlier but now have a flurry’ (Instagram/elleindia)

If there is one youngster in the film industry who has it all from breathtaking looks to a golden voice, ballerina moves, baking and sketching skills along with blockbusters in her kitty, it has to be Marjaavaan star Tara Sutaria. The stylish diva recently flooded the Internet with a slew of these pictures from her latest magazine photoshoot and the mercury was set soaring high courtesy her wonderfully chic look in traditional outfits and vintage jewellery.

In a few pictures, Tara can be seen donning ethereal bridal wear from Pakistani designer, Shehla Chatoor’s collection. The ensmbles look like an ode to timeless craftsmanship. The photoshoot was for Elle magazine’s November issue. In one of the cover pictures, Tara can be seen donning a blue strap blouse teamed with an ivory coloured lehenga, both featuring intricate details in delicate and meticulous hand embroidery.

Making her own sartorial statement, Tara looked ready for a grand festive event or wedding as she uplifted the bridal appeal in an elegant, contemporary choker by Harit Zaveri Jewellers to accessorise her look, along with a set of magnificent gold kada, a finger ring and a gold mettalic wristwatch. Leaving her luscious brown tresses open in side-parting hairstyle, Tara wore a nude lipstick, rosy blush and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, copper eyeshadow and completed her look with a tiny maroon bindi.

In another cover picture, Tara can be seen dressed in a white full-sleeves blouse with cutwork designs teamed with a pale gold delicate bridal lehenga embellished with stunning intricate old world embroideries and luxurious details. Tara accessorised her look from the same Ahmedabad-based ewellery brand.

Serving another sartorially elegant look, Tara flaunted a cream-based crop v-neck blouse paired with a scalloped organza dupatta and lehenga set. All three separates by Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra featured floral embroidery in brilliant hues of resham threads which were hand embroidered over thousands of human hours with three dimensional highlights.

For this dreamy look, Tara pulled up her hair in a messy bun to let the gorgeous outfit do the maximum talking and wore subtle makeup with a nude pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks with on-fleek eyebrows. Talking about her her fashion choices and sartorial wardrobe, Tara shared in an interview with Elle, “I am an old soul. I get along fabulously with older people, love vintage jewellery and am big on hoarding trinkets that sing of the ‘80s and ‘90s. I adore pearls – they are wonderfully chic, minimalistic, and make for a classic cut with blazers and dresses alike.”

She added, “Never say never. I used to shun prints earlier, but now have a flurry darting through my wardrobe.”

