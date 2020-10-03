Sections
The Art of Layering

From denim jacket teamed with a neon strap dress to a monochrome look in pastel hues, here’s how to get an uber-chic look.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 15:00 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

Wear a tube top or dress over a white shirt, like Alia Bhatt.

As the aftermath of the pandemic has seeped into every satirical nook, it’s important to reassess our wardrobe and re-wear, re-style outfits. So here’s how one can make the same dress look different — by layering it. This way, it can be a part of a multi-tasking routine, from gym to a brunch and more.

Go monochrome like Sonam K Ahuja

Layer it right: “Never add volume and bulk to your body especially on heavier areas, as it will make you look unflattering,” advises designer Masaba Gupta. Also make sure that you don’t go overboard. “Don’t add up too many layers. Make it cooler. If there’s a jacket on top then wear shorts,”suggests stylist Isha Bhansali.

Style it right: Play a lot with patterns. “Mix and match shades, colours and patterns in order to make your look well balanced. Monochrome layering is my way of doing it — not too much colour,” adds Gupta.

Colour-block your look like Kriti Sanon

Keep it light: Make sure you opt for light fabrics such as cotton and linen. “Go for an unlined jacket. Usually all jackets have a lining to give that finished sturdy look. They’re light, airy and give a tailored look. Also, go for light colours as dark colours absorb heat. Now that you’re layering up, then do away with dark colours,” adds Bhansali. She recommends the most fun way to amp up your look is to choose bright happy scarves and don’t wrap up too much — let them flow.

