Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / The shifting focus of fashion

The shifting focus of fashion

The post-pandemic fashion has evolved in terms of comfort and visibility

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 13:15 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

With social media becoming our window to the world, the focus has shifted to waist-up trends like this one by Prada (Instagram )

Covid-19 pandemic has cast its spell on the way we think, see and consume fashion. This paved way for many possibilities and has set designers’ imagination whirling. The result was evident in form of an inevitable uphill trajectory towards comfort fashion, one that’s visible at digital fashion weeks across the globe.

Be it the Milan Fashion Week or the ongoing Paris fashion week, we saw brand logos going close to the collars and the loosely fitted pants with drawstrings and elastic or those made of satin and silk, taking a precedence. That’s because, as we enter the digital stratosphere — video meetings, Instagram lives— the fashion focus moves to the waist-up trends. “Comfort is the key and this may seem to be a fad but I think as world changes, fashion also has to adapt to the changing environment,” says designer Urvashi Kaur.

While some designers believe it is the way forward, some diss the idea. “It’s unfortunate that we are celebrating fashion through an Instagram frame dimension. No longer the joy of celebrating a crafted piece holds true. However, I’m certain that things will change in the near future and we’ll be able to look at the fashion, without the filter of social media,” says designer Anand Bhushan.

.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi questions previous regimes over Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi, says they compromised on security
Oct 03, 2020 13:27 IST
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Oct 03, 2020 12:40 IST
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Oct 03, 2020 13:06 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
Oct 03, 2020 13:08 IST

latest news

‘I selfie, therefore I am’: Instagram 10 years on
Oct 03, 2020 13:30 IST
No Bengal crime data in NCRB annual report, BJP targets CM Banerjee
Oct 03, 2020 13:33 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official and all the latest news
Oct 03, 2020 13:27 IST
Yet to decide on opening Kartarpur Corridor, says India
Oct 03, 2020 13:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.