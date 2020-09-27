There is something called fashion therapy

Dressing up is therapeutic. Especially in times like these when you need a little mood lift to brighten up dull days. Not dressing up for work anymore? You can still find ways to nurture your personal style. Cheerful colours that lift your spirit, the comforting feel of soft, luxe fabrics, a brilliant dose of sparkle - fashion has the power to make you instantly feel better. The way you look is how you feel!

Neha Modi Jalan, a fashion, fitness and lifestyle influencer who has curated styles and collections for several fashion labels and styled numerous Bollywood personalities suggest indulging in some fashion therapy to feel great.

Neha also says that unless you keep fit, you can’t look your best. “Fitness is my passion. I am an ardent supporter of yoga and a huge believer in cardio. I engage in everything from spinning to Pilates to Zumba to dancing to playing a team sport (throwball’s my favourite) as part of my daily routine,” says the blogger. Inspired?

So raise a toast to yourself and celebrate life as you beat gloom with glam!

(You can follow @thepinkumbrella_diaries for more such fitness, fashion, beauty ,wellness and lifestyle inspiration.)

Shine on!

Fashion is in love with the ‘80s metallic trend. And it’s not just reserved for clubbing. You can happily add some sparkle to your activewear and athleisure pieces. Neha wears a metal finish bomber jacket with matching shorts by designer Siddartha Tytler.

Fashion with a soul

Conscious and compassionate fashion deserves applause. A soft mulmul tank top with palazzo pants from Good Earth and a matching potli bag from the Sustain Collection create a refreshing, relaxed look.

Timeless and classic

Neha celebrates tradition in this peach chanderi saree with matching blouse, embroidered potli bag by Shades of India and a beautiful pearl necklace.

That’s the sway

The fun, whimsical fringes trend is back in a classier, luxe avatar. A black fringe dress with lace and bead embroidery by Roseroom Couture is great for a night out after all these months.

Peppy and bright

The colour of sunshine boosts your mood in an instant. Neha rocks a lively yellow neoprene jumpsuit by Somya Khurana, teamed with gold earrings, ring and cuff by Ambar Pariddi. “A brilliant pop of colour like this can add cheer to any room,” says stylist Amber Tikari.

Past perfect

Polka meets ruffles to raise a toast to retro in this fun and feminine dress by Gauri and Nainika. Neha effortlessly embraces nostalgia in it, teaming it with a delicate pearl chain necklace.

Photography: Karan Takulia

Creative Direction & Styling: Amber Tikari

Makeup & Hair : Priyanka Kapoor