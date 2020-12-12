This party season heralds tartan’s triumph 

A Westwood classic, the Drunken jacket makes a comeback this Autumn Winter 2021 in a wool-crafted brown tartan. It is developed with Westwood’s iconic tailoring of contorted seams and voluminous elements, finished with exaggerated sleeves to form a drunken finish. (Photo: Instagram/VivienneWestwood)

This season is all about the immaculately constructed plaid blazers nipped at the waist and a ‘70s-inspired conservative check palette given a technicolour spin. From Miu Miu’s vibrant take on the checkered motif to Westwood’s blazer rendered in wool crafted brown tartan - heritage checks seem to be the chicest holiday pick.

Nanki Papneja, Founder, Limerick suggests pairing a check blazer with an LBD. ”It can also be styled with matching check trousers and a turtle neck top if one does not find top to toe print overwhelming. a Tartan dress goes best with high heels and statement earrings. Try wearing a buttoned shirt underneath the dress for a more chic, well put together look,” says Nanki.

Joan Smalls in a plaid Burberry ensemble ( Photo: Instagram/Burberry )

Tartan is a timeless print that will always be spotted on the streets, no matter if it’s spring, summer, or winter. But, this 2020, it’s back in full force,

Stylist Sheefa Gilani suggests, “If you are new to this trend, then start from accessories! You can try on blanket scarves, shawls, belts, and shoes printed in tartan. The easiest way to dress up or down your tartan blazer or dress is to pair/layer it with a solid colour. Wear an LBD under your tartan jacket or layer a modern silhouette tartan dress under a solid black knit. If you want to make your outfit look more feminine, then you can switch your footwear to heels or stilettos. Alternatively, you can experiment with separates by dressing up a tartan skirt with your white button-down for a bolder look.”

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com